Halle Berry Shared How She And Van Hunt Happened: 'I'm Convinced I Manifested My Now Partner'

Getting my sticky notes out to take notes.
In Crime 101, mindfulness and meditation are a surprisingly big part of the story. So, in the lead up to the project’s release on the 2026 movie schedule, we asked Halle Berry about mantras and manifestation and how it's worked in her life. In response, she shared how she and her partner, Van Hunt, happened through manifestation and lots of sticky notes.
As the Crime 101 trailer makes clear, this movie is an action-packed crime caper. However, there’s a throughline of a character listening to affirmations and meditations throughout the movie. So, CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic asked Halle Berry about it during an interview for the movie. After Saulic specifically wondered if the actress had a morning mantra of her own, the X-Men star enthusiastically said she did, and recalled how she totally manifested her relationship with Van Hunt:
A few years ago, Berry spoke about manifesting Hunt by explaining that she got really “intentional” with what she wanted in a partner. The two made their relationship public in 2020, and for the past six years, they have made their adoration for each other abundantly clear. Just take a look at what she posted while hyping up her “man’s music,” and you’ll see what I mean.
However, going back to Berry’s manifestation period before Van Hunt, she told CinemaBlend that she got very detailed about what she wanted in a man, and after four years of writing sticky notes about him, he appeared:
Over the years, Berry has made it clear that people should “never settle” when it comes to their relationships. And that’s what this story reiterated. After her first comment, where she explained how she totally manifested Van Hunt into her life, her Crime 101 co-star, Chris Hemsworth and Saulic had the following back-and-forth with the Oscar-winner:
- Hannah Saulic: I need to do that. That's amazing.
- Halle Berry: It just took a long time.
- Hannah Saulic: I’m like, 'Four years!?'
- Halle Berry: It did take four years, so you gotta be patient.
- Hannah Saulic: How many sticky notes?
- Chris Hemsworth: That’s a lot of sticky notes.
- Halle Berry: Hundreds, I’m sure.
Well, I guess the takeaway here is that we should all be writing our manifestations down and really sticking with them (pun intended).
While Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship has raised questions because she put their engagement “on hold,” it’s clear they are very much in love. It’s also evident that manifestation really worked for her.
So, everyone, I think we should all take a deep breath, write down what we want in life on sticky notes, and be very specific about said manifestations. Then, while we wait for them to come true, make sure to catch Crime 101 in theaters starting February 13.
