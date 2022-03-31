Hugh Jackman Was Given Wolverine Claws After A Broadway Performance, And Gave The Audience A Taste Of Logan

While comic book movies are everywhere, there was a time when these types of blockbusters were major risks. Such was the case back with the first X-Men movies , which featured Hugh Jackman’s debut as Logan. And when Jackman was given Wolverine claws during the curtain call for his Broadway show The Music Man, he gave the audience a taste of the iconic mutant.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for well over a decade, and his name remains synonymous with that iconic role. While some fans are still hoping he’ll end up reprising the superhero sometime in the future, we got something close during a recent performance of The Music Man on Broadway . In a video shared on Jackman’s Instagram , he was given a foam Wolverine claw during curtain call. Always the good sport, he put it on and got into character for a quick pose. Check it out below,

I mean, how delightful is that? Clearly Hugh Jackman’s still got Wolverine living inside of him, even while singing and dancing as Harold Hill in The Music Man. And as a result, he’s probably going to keep being asked about returning to Logan for the foreseeable future. Sorry, bub.

The video from Hugh Jackman’s Instagram account has already been getting a ton of views, and has the potential to reach the million mark soon. A Wolverine superfan brought the foam claws while sitting in the front row of The Music Man on Broadway. Jackman noticed them during the curtain call, and took them on stage. And it looks like his castmates were similarly thrilled to see a taste of the X-Man on the stage. Nobody expected Wolverine to show up in River City.

Hugh Jackman’s 17-year run as Wolverine ended with James Mangold’s Logan. The acclaimed blockbuster definitely allowed him to leave on a high note , as the comic book movie was even nominated for an Academy Award. But fans haven’t given up on seeing him back as the iconic member of the X-Men.

The calls for Hugh Jackman to return to Wolverine began for a few reasons. Perhaps the biggest is Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox , which could allow the X-Men to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe . It would be a dream for many to see Hugh Jackman finally in that setting alongside The Avengers.

Additionally, Ryan Reynolds has long been trolling Hugh Jackman about possibly having a role in the Deadpool franchise . While Jackman seems content to have hung up the claws for good, his “feud” with Reynolds continues to make headlines. Maybe it could happen in the long-awaited Deadpool 3 movie that’s currently in development .