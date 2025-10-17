'It Was Totally Humiliating.' Jennifer Lawrence Shocked Bruce Springsteen By Talking About Dancing Naked With Robert Pattinson In New Movie

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in Die, My Love , as a couple whose relationship unravels when Lawrence’s character, Grace, develops postpartum psychosis. While the trailer had plenty of intense and disturbing moments , one widely discussed scene left out of the preview involves the two stars dancing naked with each other. When Lawrence opened up about that scene, calling it “totally humiliating,” even Bruce Springsteen was shocked by her story.

In the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show (via People ), Jennifer Lawrence got real about not really knowing her co-star, Robert Pattinson, before signing onto their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . But their director, Lynne Ramsay, had a unique way of helping the two establish an onscreen bond. As she told the host and fellow guest Bruce Springsteen:

Lynne Ramsay the director challenged us during rehearsals – Robert [Pattinson] and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together.

The Die, My Love leads have certainly had their share of dance scenes in other movies they’ve starred in. But with interpretive dance being a chance to show off your energy and creative vibes, it’s definitely a distinctive way to introduce yourself. I just wish I were a fly on the wall to see this distinctive prep work.

Lawrence and Pattinson showing off their dance moves is undoubtedly one way to not only get to know each other, but to explore the energetic vibes their characters will surely bring out in their movie. However, the Hunger Games actress got real about how interpretive dancing for each other was cringeworthy, with Ramsey throwing in an unexpected twist:

We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating. Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!

Talk about a shocking request! When you think you’re going to get to know your co-star, you’d think it’d be along the lines of talking or reading lines with one another. But having to dance naked for your first encounter is a whole other ballgame!

Previously, the Oscar winner spoke candidly about dance lessons for Die, My Love , being told to “move like molasses” and “like you’re in jelly” all while in the nude, as well as “attacking each other like tigers.” The abnormal experience wasn’t so pleasant for Robert Pattinson either, who said that improvising his dance scene made him sweat so much that the inside of his trousers was wet .

I was surprised that Jennifer Lawrence felt embarrassed having to be nude for her psychological thriller. After all, she didn’t use a stunt double for her nude scene in No Hard Feelings and even treated herself to a grilled cheese in between takes . Then again, it’s a completely different story if you have to create your own naked dance with your equally naked co-star right when you meet him.

If you find this story shocking of Lawrence and Pattinson going through with their naked dance, so was Graham Norton Show guest Bruce Springsteen. Lawrence responded:

Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked.

I can understand Bruce Springsteen’s surprise at hearing Die, My Love’s two leads going through their embarrassing naked dance. At the same time, Lawrence has always been an actress who’s very dedicated to her art and doesn’t hold back.

When Lawrence did her first nude scene for Red Sparrow, the talented actress said she felt “empowered” giving consent to show her body for art’s sake. The Winter’s Bone actress became so comfortable being nude in that movie that she didn’t even feel the need to put her robe back on in between takes. It may be shocking to hear stories like that at first, but that particular confidence is something to be admired for whenever you’re faced with a seemingly scary situation.