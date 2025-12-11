Fans Are Losing It Over Jennifer Lawrence And Josh Hutcherson Returning To The Hunger Games (And I Can't Stop Laughing At The Memes)
Fans are (rightfully) freaking out about this.
Spoilers for the book Sunrise on the Reaping will come up in this story. Read with caution.
Well, it’s happening! Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will return as Katniss and Peeta in The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. Now, fans of Suzanne Collins’ latest book knew that this might happen. However, even though Hutcherson said it’d be a “dream” to do it, it wasn’t a done deal. Well, now it is a done deal, and fans are absolutely losing their minds and posting some hilarious memes to illustrate their passionate feelings.
There’s been a swath of very exciting casting news in the lead-up to the release of Sunrise on the Reaping. However, I think confirming the return of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson might take the cake. They are the original Hunger Games stars, and fans had been eager to see them return for Haymitch’s prequel. So, obviously, they lost their minds when the news broke. For example, @sp1derg1rl posted:
Seriously, people, this is huge news that warrants big (and funny) reactions. It’s even meme-worthy, and fans made that abundantly clear through their reactions. Take @westsidesorry’s post as a great example, as they retweeted the news about Hutcherson and Lawrence and wrote:
I’m 100% one of those people, seeing as I quite literally grew up with The Hunger Games. I think @MrsterStegen1 illustrated that idea brilliantly by way of meme as well, as they posted:
it's like a reward pic.twitter.com/g9ibji1A5TDecember 11, 2025
Personally, I referenced the “I’m so sat” meme with my friends when I learned about this massive development regarding the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. Meanwhile, others used the joke where you compare one pop culture phenomenon to another to express just how big a deal this is. Using that meme brilliantly, @buffys posted:
Other fans harnessed major movie moments to convey the enormity of a return like this. For example, gio SOTR spoilers compared Katniss and Peeta coming back to a major moment in Avengers: Endgame:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I know I’ll be applauding when they show up, and that’s in part because we’ll see Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson on screen. However, it’s also because they’ll likely return during one of the only happy(ish) moments in Sunrise on the Reaping.
In the book, Katniss and Peeta are only in the epilogue, as Haymitch reflects on his time during The Hunger Games. I assume that’s how they’ll be involved in the project on the 2026 movie schedule too, and fans cannot wait to see it, as @FINlCK posted:
Truly, this is a very, very exciting development that amplifies the hype for Sunrise on the Reaping. While the cast was already stacked and we knew the story was solid based on the book, having a direct tie to The Hunger Games makes it even better. In the words of @koralinadean:
Me too! However, I do feel like it’s worth noting that while this casting is fan service in a way, it also serves as a valuable and beautiful moment of closure in Haymitch’s story. Therefore, it felt vital to have these two actors return to their roles for Sunrise on the Reaping.
Now, they really are too! So, get excited, everyone, because Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will be back as Katniss and Peeta, and you can see them and the rest of the Sunrise on the Reaping cast on the big screen on November 20, 2026.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.