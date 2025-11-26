No Big Deal, Just Jennifer Lawrence Casually Revealing She’s Related To An MCU Star

The superhero genre has been dominating pop culture for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While the MCU and newly formed DCU are competing at the box office, the X-Men movies are in the rear view. Jennifer Lawrence starred as Mystique for four installments, which are all streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But it turns out that she's actually related to one of the original Avengers, and my mind is officially blown.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have a special love for its heroes, especially the original Avengers lineup. They'll likely be interested in the news Lawrence broke while promoting her new movie Die My Love with Robert Pattinson for MUBI. Because while talking with her co-star she revealed:

Did you know that me and Jeremy Renner are third cousins? We found out like a few years ago.

Do you hear that sound? It's Marvel fans' minds being collectively blown. The fact that Renner and Lawrence are not only related, but that they only found out recently is bonkers. And suddenly I want to see them appear in upcoming Marvel movies together. Bring on the familial crossovers!

While J Law didn't offer much context, I'm curious about exactly how she's related to Renner, as well as how they found out. Was this an 23 and me situation that connected the two celebs, or did they chat one day and find out this connection? I'm sure I'm not the only one with these questions.

While Renner was confirmed in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Jennifer Lawrence's tenure as Mystique has come to an end. Instead, we'll see OG actress Rebecca Romijn return to the role in The Russo Brothers' mysterious blockbuster. So while Hawkeye and Mystique could potentially share a scene, it unfortunately won't be the third cousins. Womp womp.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I have so many questions about Lawrence's relationship to the Hawkeye star, including specifically when hey figured out about being cousins. Was it before Renner's infamous snowplow incident that landed him in the hospital? And if so, what was her reaction to his extensive injuries? Seriously my mind is spinning out over them being related.

While comic book fans like me will likely think about the potential crossover of seeing Lawrence's Mystique come face to face with Renner's Hawkeye, it does seem unlikely. J Law suffered from skin rashes as a result of her character's extensive makeup, which is why we saw her in her non-blue form so often throughout her mutant movies. And with the MCU forming a new X-Men flick, it's not looking good for fans who want the Hunger Games star back in that role.

The X-Men movies are streaming on Disney+ and Renner will return to the MCU when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.