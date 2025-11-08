Critics Have Seen Die My Love, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Unruly’ Performance
The dark dramedy is ‘full-body immersion cinema.’
Many fans of the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises are excited that Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are starring together in a movie that just hit the 2025 movie calendar. However, before anyone starts expecting Katniss Everdeen and Edward Cullen fanfic, perhaps you should take a look at what critics are saying about Die My Love, because Lynne Ramsay’s newest project tackles some heavy material.
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in Die My Love as Grace and Jackson, who move from New York City to rural Montana and have a baby. Grace begins to struggle with loneliness and postpartum depression, leading to what looks like some intense and disturbing moments in the trailer. According to Sheila O’Malley of RogerEbert.com, Lynne Ramsay has created an “unrelenting fever dream” for us to experience what Lawrence’s character is going through. The critic rates the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Iana Murray of Empire gives Die My Love — a book-to-screen adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2012 novel — 4 stars out of 5, saying it reaffirms Lynne Ramsay as one of our foremost observers of humanity. The film exudes a “feral energy,” Murray writes, elevated by Jennifer Lawrence’s no-holds-barred performance. The critic says:
Alissa Wilkinson of the New York Times warns that Die My Love is polarizing and some will find it infuriating. This critic, however, loves it (moreso, even, on repeat viewings) and calls it “career-defining” for Jennifer Lawrence. To see an actor take such a big swing and connect, Wilkinson writes, is the reason she goes to the movies. She continues:
Peter Travers of The Travers Take rates it 3 out of 4 stars, noting that while Lynne Ramsay lives to push boundaries, this one may push audiences too far. Still, despite the angst and the noise, Travers says this is a movie that needs to be seen, as Jennifer Lawrence takes huge risks and achieves “hallucinatory brilliance.” In other words:
Not everybody is going to be on board with Die My Love, and NPR’s Aisha Harris falls in that category. She praises Jennifer Lawrence and Sissy Spacek — who other critics also complimented — but feels the movie doesn’t give the audience enough to hold onto and that other films have handled similar topics more successfully. In Harris’ words:
This movie definitely sounds intense, and more than one critic mentions 2017’s Mother! in describing how Jennifer Lawrence’s character is driven to psychosis. For being what critics described as “polarizing,” and not easy or fun, Die My Love is getting a mostly positive response from critics, earning a Certified Fresh score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.
If this nightmare is one you want to climb into, Die My Love is in theaters now, as of Friday, November 7.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
