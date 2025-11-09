'I Don't Care About Nudity:' Jennifer Lawrence Got Real About Why She's Not Sensitive When It Comes To Dropping Trou

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to partaking in nudity for her films. She's truly committed to it and even went without a body double for material filmed in her 2023 film, No Hard Feelings. Lawrence’s 2025 movie release, Die My Love, even sees her nakedly dancing with co-star Robert Pattinson. Now, the Oscar winner is sharing why she’s not sensitive when it comes to nude scenes, and I give her a lot of credit for this.

The Hunger Games actress previously talked about being aware of the polarizing feelings audiences have about watching nude scenes. Lawrence, in her signature honest fashion, said she was “not bothered" by people who were bothered by nudity. For her latest film, the actress herself actually found it freeing to do those nude moments while she was actually pregnant. During a special screening for Die My Love (via Vulture), Lawrence shared more thoughts on the “freeing” nature of being naked on camera:

I don't care about nudity. I just don't. I'm not sensitive about it. I wanted Lynne to have total freedom artistically, and I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away. I mean, before No Hard Feelings, I was like dieting and not eating carbs and working out. When I was pregnant, like, what was I going to do? Not eat? I was working 15 hours a day, like I was just tired. And yeah, it felt really freeing.

That’s a really interesting way of looking at it. With Lawrence's experience, it seems her pregnancy caused her to throw any unrealistic body expectations out the window, especially given the need for a healthy diet for herself and her baby. It's sweet that being pregnant gave the American Hustle actress a different outlook on nudity and encouraged her to lean into being her authentic self.

Jennifer Lawrence has certainly tackled nudity head on. Early on, she bore all for the spy thriller Red Sparrow. Since discovering how comfortable she was dropping trou for the 2018 flick, Lawerence has been open to doing so for other projects. She's definitely far from the only major celebrity to go fully nude, but someone could argue that these days, Lawrence is among the stars who's expressed the most willingness to do it.

Just like how Jennifer Lawrence was relaxed being naked in No Hard Feelings, it sounds like Die My Love was a similar experience. She continued to talk about really wanting to bare all in her true form without touch-ups:

I remember them sending over a close-up of cellulite, and being like 'Do you want us to touch this up?' And I was like, 'No. That's an ass.'

Seriously, I just love Lawrence's candid takes so much. In my humble opinion, this represents true female empowerment, and I would hope that this sends a message a positivity to other ladies -- whether they're actresses or not.

Based on these comments, I'd say there's a firm chance Jennifer Lawrence would go nude for another film if absolutely necessary. The confidence she has is just staggering, and I really hope she holds onto this body-positive perspective. In the meantime, fans can watch the Golden Globe winner in Die My Love, which is now playing in theaters.