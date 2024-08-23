Rebecca Romijn Was An X-Men OG, And Husband Jerry O’Connell Has A ‘Mystique Shelf’ Of Embarrassing Merch

Before Jennifer Lawrence donned the blue skin for the X-Men prequels, Rebecca Romijn was the OG shapeshifter in the live-action X-Men films . Not only could her looks sting wearing those yellow contacts, but her action scenes were kick-ass delivering those swift kicks. Romijn’s husband, Jerry O’Connell, is apparently a big fan of his wife’s mutant character that he has a “Mystique shelf” of embarrassing merch to prove it.

Rebecca Romijn and Stand by Me’s Jerry O’Connell have been married since 2007 and are parents to twin girls. Even though the model-turned-Hollywood star said goodbye to her Marvel past with her uncredited cameo in X-Men: First Class, the married couple still took part in the superhero genre in animation form for The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen movies. O’Connell, however, hasn’t moved on from his wife playing one of the best film villain roles . To the point where he told ComicBook he has a “Mystique shelf” of merch he collects to the chagrin of the X-Men alum:

My wife was Mystique in X-Men, and whenever I come to a con, I look for obscure, unique Mystique figures and figurines. We collect them and I put them up. I put it up, it's mine, and my wife is a little embarrassed by it, but it's my Mystique shelf.

It’s actually hilarious that Jerry O’Connell has a shelf of merchandise of one of his wife’s iconic characters. Imagine seeing a mini version of yourself on the shelf in your own house! If the Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actor played with the action figures of his wife’s mutant character, that would be even more cringe. I recommend The Punisher actress just stash those figurines in a drawer when company’s over.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise what a Mystique supporter Jerry O'Connell truly is as he dressed up as the shapeshifter at this year’s Comicpalooza. Rebecca Romijn joked that it’ll be the last time she invites her husband to a convention. It’s okay, though, as we all know that the Ugly Betty actress wore the iconic blue costume best.

Even though the California native previously admitted to having a bad experience with The Last Stand’s filmmaker Brett Ratner, Rebecca Romijn had a seemingly positive experience playing Mystique. The talented actress even confessed to enjoying the makeup process despite it taking seven to nine hours. Just like her character was proud of being blue-skinned, Romijn felt empowered with her character’s exotic look knowing it was an important part of her character. Now, this makes me wish we could see the former model revisit the role in the future.

Jerry O’Connell is clearly proud of being married to the woman who originated the live-action role of Mystique to the point where he has his own shelf of Mystique merch. Even if Rebecca Romijn is a tad embarrassed about her husband collecting little figurines of herself, it’s still a real compliment to the support she has from him. You can see Romijn in her kick-ass blue Mystique glory in her three X-Men movies available on your Disney+ subscription .