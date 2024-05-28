Rebecca Romijn’s Husband Jerry O’Connell Dressed Up As Mystique, And The Photo Is Delightful

Years before shared universes like the MCU and DCU were created, the superhero genre was a huge risk, and hit theaters with Bryan Singer's X-Men movies. Fans are looking forward to upcoming X-Men movies, although the original cast will always have a place in moviegoers' hearts. That includes OG Mystique Rebecca Romijn, who went through hours of makeup for the role. Her husband Jerry O'Connell recently dressed up as the shapeshifting mutant, and the photo is delightful.

Upcoming Marvel movies will finally bring the X-Men into the shared universe, and they've got some big shoes to fill after the original franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Romijn posted on Instagram to show her hubby in a blue Mystique bodysuit, and it's an adorable situation. Check it out below:

I mean, how cute is that? Romijn jokes that she no longer wants to attend conventions with her husband, after Jerry O'Connell went full Mystique at a recent appearance. Although her question about who wore it best is pretty clear: she looked truly outstanding as Mystique throughout her three movies in the role.

Romijn shared this image to her nearly 300k followers. The comments section on this post are filled with people laughing at the pair, and enjoying how they don't seem to take themselves too seriously. Talk about being #couplegoals.

Of course, Rebecca Romijn posting about Mystique has fans wondering if she might reprise her signature role sometime in a future superhero movie. Specifically, moviegoers in the comments section are asking if she might be part of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast list.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, resulting in countless rumors and theorize circulating online. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed a number of returning actors from the X-Men franchise, and fans assume that even bigger cameos will be coming. And it definitely seems possible that Rebecca Romijn might be back in blue for Mystique, many years after her last appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Of course, Rebecca Romijn isn't the only actress who has played Mystique in live-action. While her post offered a competition between her and Jerry O'Connell, the real comparisons happening between fans is between Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence. The latter actress played a younger version of Mystique in a whopping four movies, eventually being killed off early in Dark Phoenix.

It should be fascinating to see what comes next for Mystique as a character, and if/when she'll factor into the MCU. Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for mutants to join the shared universe, which was teased in The Marvels' credits scene. Only time will tell if we get another Mystique actor, or if Rebecca Romijn gets the chance to return.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. For now, check out the 2024 movie release dates.