Taron Egerton Gets Honest About Those Wolverine Rumors And His Meeting With Kevin Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place, both on the small and silver screens. While fans were recently treated to some new information about the future of the upcoming Marvel movies at San Diego Comic-Con, there are still countless questions about what’s coming next. One of the biggest is how the X-Men/mutants will be introduced (especially after the Ms. Marvel finale ) and who might play them. Now Taron Egerton has gotten honest about those Wolverine rumors and his meeting with Kevin Feige.

A number of names have been tossed around by fans as possible actors to play Wolverine in the MCU. This includes Daniel Radcliffe , Karl Urban, and Kingsman actor Taron Egerton, who has been transformed into the character through fan art over the years. He recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, responding to those rumors and setting the record straight on his meeting with MCU head honcho Kevin Feige. As he clarified,

So the reality is that there's been a lot of fancasting for it. I took a general meeting with Kevin about four years ago, where I said I love the movies, I would love to do something, and he said, it would be great if we could find something. I walked away and haven't spoken to him since. I check my emails every five minutes. There was a character I mentioned in that meeting, but it wasn't that one, so that puts it in perspective. There's no reality to it.

There you have it. It looks like there’s no real merit to the rumor that Taron Egerton is going to appear as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the actor himself, the X-Men talks are just happening among the fans. What’s more, his meeting with Kevin Feige was about another Marvel character entirely. Color me intrigued.

Taron Egerton’s comments to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz finally set the record straight on the actor’s relationship with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige specifically. It looks like they only had that one meeting, where Egerton expressed his interest in joining the behemoth franchise. The two seemingly haven’t talked since, so he’s not currently committed to playing Wolverine. In fact, the Rocketman actor has his eye on another role. But what could it be?

Marvel Comics has a seemingly endless well of characters to pull from, and Phase Four has already introduced us to a ton of exciting newcomers. But after hearing about Taron Egerton’s meeting with Kevin Feige, there’s sure to be plenty of heroes about which hero he might be able to bring to life . Egerton’s work on the Kingsman franchise has proven he’s great at action sequences, so he seems like the perfect talent to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.