X-Men ‘97’s Latest Episode Featured A Brutal Wolverine Moment From The Comics, And Fans Are Freaking Out About It

The critically acclaimed X-Men ‘97 is barreling towards its season finale, and the tension is so thick that you could shred it with Wolverine’s claws. Although, I guess that’s a poor analogy to use, given what we’re about to discuss. Season 1’s penultimate episode dropped this morning, and it’s filled with major moments and some sweet Easter eggs. There’s one particular scene that falls into both of those buckets, and it involves Logan. An iconic and brutal moment from the comics was adapted for the show and, now, fans are freaking out about it.

Disney+ subscribers were treated to the aftermath of Charles Xavier’s return and Magneto’s decision to cause a global blackout that leads to countless deaths. As the villainous Bastion plans to make his stand against those who would oppose him, lines are drawn in the sand. Ultimately, Xavier and Magnus disagree on the latter’s decision to create a new mutant sanctuary on Asteroid M. Yet the Master of Magnetism even manages to sway Rogue and Sunspot to his cause. Eventually, Xavier’s mutants split off, with one group taking on Bastion and his forces, while the others storm the asteroid.

Professor X, Cyclops, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and Wolverine all travel to confront Magneto and, near the end of their scuffle, Logan manages to impale his longtime adversary with his claws. That prompts Magnus to use all of his strength to rip the adamantium from Wolverine’s skeleton.

It’s a shocking moment, and it’s one that X user @Drebae_ couldn’t handle in addition to the other dire developments presented on the installment. They said:

Wolverine claws ripped out. Magneto gutted, Jean obliterated by Cable, Storm somewhere in the ocean. Yeah idk how they gone win this war chile…. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/rowqifJqZ0May 8, 2024

This particular moment took place in the comics in 1993, within the pages of Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert’s X-Men #25. That issue showed Magneto and Wolverine having a confrontation, before coming to blows. It was during the battle that the villain – whose birth name is Erik Lehnsherr – separated the adamantium from Logan’s body. The hero ultimately survived the ordeal due to his healing factor. (And the moment was also somewhat subverted by Polaris in the comics years later.) Given this history, X’s @J_Onaka could see it coming:

I knew what was coming when Wolverine stabbed Magneto and the oldhead wasn’t dead and started using his magnetism #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/EgyAriv4KwMay 8, 2024

That prior knowledge still didn’t soothe the pain that some apparently felt when the scene played out, though. @DannyU_ expressed their feelings using a gif:

#XMen97 actually animated that Magneto and Wolverine scene 😨 pic.twitter.com/7kJBMES7Y0May 8, 2024

Still, it would seem that some are still amazed that this actually happened, and I didn’t even think anything would top Magneto’s badass moment from last week’s episode. Despite the tragic nature of the scenario, user @Maveric97732776 seems impressed:

Magneto did the thing. Poor Wolverine 😬 #xmen97 pic.twitter.com/sUBNi05EKsMay 8, 2024

It’s absolutely fair to say, at this point, that X-Men ‘97 has truly been putting these beloved characters through the emotional wringer. Fans were devastated by the destruction in the fifth episode, which featured the death of Gambit and the demise of Genosha. While it’s been emotionally draining to watch, it’s also been wholly compelling. (And it makes me think that Marvel should go for Spider-Man ‘98 .) There’s now just one episode left this season, and I’m eager to see how Xavier’s team manages to stop Magneto and Bastion. And, of course, my thoughts will also be with Logan for the next week.