After Seeing X-Men '97, I Need Marvel To Make Spider-Man '98. Here's Why...

X-Men ‘97 is the latest Marvel show that’s captivated fans and, if you’ve seen the show, then you can understand why. Created by Beau DeMayo (who has since parted ways with Disney), it picks up from the events of the Saturday morning classic that aired on Fox Kids decades ago. More than halfway through the season, fans and critics have been raving about this superhero offering, praising its storytelling, voice acting and more. I’ve been watching along like so many others and have to say I’m thoroughly impressed by what I’ve seen thus far. In fact, I’m so over the moon for this show that it has me convinced that Spider-Man ‘98 needs to happen next.

Way back when, Spider-Man: The Animated Series (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription ) also aired on Fox Kids, running for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. It received acclaim like X-Men did, with many commending its depiction of the iconic web-slinger and the mythology that surrounds him. The show wrapped up relatively well, but it can certainly be argued that more stories could be told within its continuity. I’ve long felt it should be left alone, but ‘97 now has me rethinking that notion. So let me take some time to explain why Marvel can pull off a Spidey follow-up.

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

Storytelling Has Been Vital For X-Men ‘97, And The Same Can Be True For Spider-Man

There’s a lot to love about ‘97, but the biggest reason it’s struck a chord with fans is that it features compelling stories. Beau DeMayo and his writing staff have put the characters first, building upon what made them great in the first place but also allowing them to evolve in intriguing ways. The writers have done that by placing Charles Xavier’s famous mutants in complex situations, which have amounted to some massive moments. The first two episodes were jaw-dropping enough, but nothing could’ve prepared fans (and myself) for Episode 5, which even left cast member A.J. LoCascio “devastated.”

Considering the work that’s been done on X ‘97, I believe Marvel Studios can find a team of writers who understand the Spider-Man continuity just as much. That’s a tall order but, if successful, it could be big for a potential Spidey series, and OG head writer John Semper even expressed interest in returning to his post. It’d be great to see Semper provide true closure for Peter Parker, who was trying to find Mary Jane Watson by the series’ end. And imagine if Semper and his team get to finally utilize heroes and villains like the Hulk, Sandman, Black Panther and Electro. Whatever might happen though, I imagine storytelling would be paramount. (My only personal request is that Sempers and co. finally let Peter throw a direct punch at a foe.)

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

Modern Animation Techniques Would Do A Lot For Spidey ‘98

A particularly satisfying aspect of X-Men ‘97 is that it mostly utilizes 2D animation, which has become something of a novelty in this day and age. The artwork is simply gorgeous, as the vibrant colors and striking environments practically leaping off one’s screen. And don’t even get me started on the slick character designs, which feature updates for the main heroes that feel both organic and necessary. Of course, CGI is still used and comes into play during sequences that are a bit more involved, and the transition to that style always feels seamless.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series was something of an outlier during the ‘90s, because it was one of the few children’s shows to make use of computer animation. Some may remember that during scene transitions, CG shots of the New York skyline were visible. It may look a bit hokey today, but think about what modern technology could do for scenes like that now. Additionally, the 2D animation could look fantastic, too, if ‘97 is any indication. Studio Mir (which provides the animation for the revival) and other art houses are doing fantastic work. And I’d be hyped if one of them helped deliver more small-screen adventures involving the friendly neighborhood hero.

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

Marvel Knows How To Cast Impeccable Voice Actors

The dialogue written by X-Men ‘97’s gifted scribes has been beautifully delivered by the series’ incredible roster of voice actors. It’s an ensemble that features a mixture of new and veteran talent. Newcomers like Holly Chou, Ray Chase and A. J. LoCascio breathe stunning life into Jubilee, Cyclops and Gambit, respectively. Meanwhile, franchise OGs Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith and Cal Dodd – who reprise their roles as Rogue, Beast, Storm and Wolverine, respectively – continue to prove why they’re among the best in the business. In short, it’s been nothing short of entertaining to hear these folks bounce off each other.

Marvel Studios – whether for Marvel Cinematic Universe-related productions or fare not linked to the continuity – has made some great casting decisions over the years. With that in mind, a talented cast could absolutely be assembled for a Spider-Man sequel series. The classic show had a wide range of talented voice actors, many of whom can still be called upon today. Christopher Daniel Barnes (Peter Parker), Jennifer Hale (Felicia Hardy/Black Cat) – who also voices Jean Grey on ‘97 – and Hank Azaria (Eddie Brock/Venom) are just a few of the surviving cast members. Also, additional actors could be found to succeed late legends like Ed Asner (J. Jonah Jameson) and Roscoe Lee Browne (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin).

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

It’s hard to discuss X-Men or Spider-Man without talking about the music that helped define both shows. I’m not sure anyone would disagree with the notion that the former program’s theme song is amongst the most iconic to ever be emitted from a TV set. And, wisely, Marvel Studios purchased the rights to the beloved tune to use it for the revival (as well as a couple of live-action MCU entries). CinemaBlend even spoke to the series’ composers, the Newton Brothers, about getting to put their own spin on the theme . But, aside from that jingle, the rest of the tracks on ‘97 have been perfect and have ranged from serene to intense, depending on a given scene.

The Spidey theme song is legendary in its own right and was actually co-composed by Shuki Levy, who helped craft X-Men’s opening tune. I’d love nothing more than to hear that track again on a sequel series, and with a bit of a modern edge. It’d also be great if someone could recapture the feeling of the original score, which had a heroic and emotional feel to it. Certainly some composers would be up for the challenge. Heck, the Newtons may even be the right match, and they even revealed to us that they’d love to make music for Daredevil, Doctor Doom (who both appeared on Spider-Man) and other famous characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

Think Of The Easter Eggs That Could Be Added To A Potential Follow-Up For The Web-Slinger

Now, when it comes to a TV show or movie, storytelling should always come first. However, when telling incredible tales and crafting scenes, there’s also room for writers, animators and more to insert some incredibly cool tidbits that nod at what’s come before or what’s coming down the road. X-Men ‘97 has featured a number of great Easter eggs – some more obvious than others. One of the earliest ones is that newspaper in the series premiere, which lists a mutant fashion show featuring Banshee, Marrow and more as well as a headline posing the question of whether Spider-Man. Throughout the series Morph also transforms into a plethora of characters like Angel, Psylocke and Magik. And please tell me you saw Uatu the Watcher’s silhouette gazing over Genosha during Episode 5?

There possibilities for Easter eggs in a new show centered around ol’ webhead feel almost infinite. Various callbacks to locations, characters and story arcs could definitely come into play, and said elements could even reference elements of Spidey that’s exclusively been tackled in the comics. And this isn't even counting connections to the larger superhero universe. If this project were to happen and John Semper were to be brought into the fold, I’d imagine there would be a lot of potential for small nods here and there. Of course, a little bit of fan service can go a long way so, hopefully, the creative team wouldn’t go overboard and opt to insert such tidbits organically and not haphazardly.

Let’s be real. There are a few classic Marvel shows that deserve the X-Men ‘97 treatment , though I’d definitely put Spider-Man at the top of the list. Yes, revivals, reboots and spinoffs have been dominating the pop culture landscape as of late, and the market is saturated. With that said, given how well the latest show starring the beloved band of mutants has turned out, Disney should at least give strong consideration to continuing Peter Parker’s journey in a similar manner. There’s been no indication as to whether that’ll definitely happen, but best believe I’ll be crossing my fingers and toes that it comes to fruition.