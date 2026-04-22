X-Men Got A Blunt Piece Of Feedback From Execs Ahead Of Its Release Decades Ago (And I'm Laughing At The Irony)
Hindsight is 20/20.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's no secret that the comic book genre is wildly popular, but there was a time when this wasn't the case. Before share universes like the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) there was Bryan Singer's 2000 X-Men movie. Bill Mechanic was the chairman and CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment at the time, and recently revealed some wild feedback about the movie he got from execs. And I can't stop laughing given what we know now about the genre.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that The X-Men movies came about before shared universes were commonplace, and they were a huge gamble. After all, the movies were expensive and had the herculean task of bringing the comics to life. In an interview with Business Insider, Mechanic revealed how folks from Fox originally responded to the project, offering:
Pardon me while I LOL. Because as we know, there have been a ton of Marvel movies in the decades since X-Men was released, including the 37 titles that have come out of the MCU (so far). So the answer is to that question about "why" is very clear: because audiences would eat it right up. The shared universe has given of signs of slowing down, with a number upcoming Marvel movies arriving this year including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.Article continues below
In the end the X-Men franchise would keep going for nearly two decades, with the final chapter being Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix in 2019. Clearly the OG movie's haters were wrong, and they learned their lesson now that superhero projects are all over both TV and film.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
For years fans lamented that the X-Men were noticeably missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but luckily that changed. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, the door was finally open for both mutants and the Fantastic Four to finally make their way over. A number of OG X-Men stars will soon reprise their roles as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, in addition to the developing movie coming from Jake Schreier. So Bill Mechanic definitely got the last laugh.
The X-Men movies are streaming in their entirety on Disney+, and Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get news about the developing X-Men movie sooner rather than later.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.