The Traitors And Love Island Stars Are Joining A Show Called Bed Rot, And Umm.. I Need To Know The Bathroom Situation

A new reality series leaning into the concept of "bed rotting," or hanging out in bed the entire day, is on its way to the 2026 TV schedule. What's more, alumni from The Traitors, Love Island, and Survivor are involved in this wild-sounding, new series as well. Bed Rot is premiering a new season on YouTube, and it even has a star from Taylor Frankie Paul's canceled season of The Bachelorette. Of course, some people may want to know how the bathroom accommodations are going to be situated.

The news comes from EW, which reports that the CozyEarth YouTube channel is launching the new season of Bed Rot featuring well-known celebrity talent. Here's a rundown of who is involved as well as information on other reality shows they've been part of over the years:

Carolyn Wiger - Survivor, The Traitors

- Survivor, The Traitors Natalie Anderson - Survivor, The Traitors, The Challenge, The Amazing Race

- Survivor, The Traitors, The Challenge, The Amazing Race Ben Katzman - Survivor

- Survivor Vanna Einerson - Love Island USA

- Love Island USA Chase McWhorter - The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

- The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Aaron Kahng - The Bachelorette

- The Bachelorette Zadok Esters - Beast Games

- Beast Games Luke Yates

Phalesia Pilkington

Sam Curtis

This group will compete for $100,000 in a competition that involves staying in a bed for as long as possible. Contestants who leave the bed are eliminated, which opens the door to the big bathroom question on my end. Details on that front may still be a bit fuzzy. However, I found a previous season to research, and I got some (but not all) of my questions answered. And, needless to say, this may be the next reality show to deliver iconic moments.

Latest Videos From

What I Learned Watching A Previous Bed Rot Release

While it's true that Bed Rot contestants sit in bed for a bulk of the game, there are limits. Utah Business learned when the concept first took off that the show does allow for scheduled bathroom breaks, but only within a designated time frame.

More On Reality Television I'm Mad The US Version Of The Traitors Didn't Use The Best International Twist

There are also instances in which contestants must get out of bed to compete in elimination challenges, which is another way to cull the number of competitors outside of them, leaving the bed during the traditional six-day challenge.

While elimination challenges make up the bulk of Bed Rot exits I saw in my viewing, I saw some truly baffling moves that were more embarrassing than Jeff Probst's recent Survivor blunder. One woman who clearly didn't understand the rules was eliminated for getting out of bed to stretch and perform some yoga moves. (My thinking was that she was a plant added for entertainment value, but I've seen some pretty bone-headed moves in Big Brother as well.)

What I'm most eager to see is how Bed Rot does in the transition from online sensation to reality show, especially with top names from other TV franchises in the mix. This feels like its big coming-out party for the masses, though it had 85 million impressions on its TikTok account when it did Season 2 last year. We'll see how this season fares. I'm also curious as to whether this time next year a new season will be available with a Netflix subscription or if the show sticks to YouTube and other platforms.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keep an eye on Cozy Earth's YouTube Channel for the debut episode of the latest season of Bed Rot on June 11th. I'm subscribed and ready to see how it turns out, and have a feeling Natalie Anderson is going to win it all. I'll also be hoping the best for everyone as they hold out for the bathroom.