I Was Annoyed About Hugh Jackman And The X-Men Movie, But This Latest Marvel Rumor Might Explain It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a ton of upcoming Marvel movies on the way, and fans are especially curious about Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's developing X-Men film. While I was bummed when a report claimed Hugh Jackman's Wolverine wouldn't be included, we may have a logical reason why. Let's break it all down.

What we know about the X-Men movie is limited, but fans are hyped to finally see the group of heroes take center stage in the MCU. The movie will reportedly feature a younger group of mutants, which may be why Jackman is being left out. But a new report by scooper MTTSH claimed that a ton of movies surrounding mutants. The rumor reads:

The Mutant Saga will have MULTIPLE Mutant-focused projects, not just X-Men

If this ends up being legit, it would make me feel better about Wolverine seemingly not joining the X-Men movie. Because after Deadpool & Wolverine's record-breaking success in theaters, it seemed inevitable that Hugh Jackman would be back as Logan. But if there's going to be an entire saga about mutants, that would give the Greatest Showman actor the chance to reprise his signature role in other projects besides Schreier's developing blockbuster.

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Jackman was the face of the X-Men movies, and proved he's still got it with Deadpool & Wolverine. Shawn Levy's movie allowed the 57-year-old actor to be a total badass as the clawed mutant, but also told a moving story about failure and grief. And while he might not fit in with a young group of new X-Men, I'm relieved that there are reportedly other opportunities for him to play that iconic role again.

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Obviously, this is all just rumors at this point, so we'll have to wait for some official news from the studio. Either way, fans are hyped that the X-Men are finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mutants were noticeably absent throughout the first few phases, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for them to join the fun. The studio has been slowly including X-Men characters in movies, but fans are ready to see them take center stage in their own MCU blockbuster.

While we wait for more news about the X-Men movie, a number of OGs from the Fox franchise will reprise their role in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.