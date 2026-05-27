90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 Star's Rep Spoke Out After She Nearly Faced Legal Charges Ahead Of The Premiere

Thais Ramone was arrested just days before 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3's premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. The arrest comes days after she was served divorce papers by her husband, Patrick Mendes, making for a major spoiler about how their storyline in the upcoming spinoff plays out. Now, the charge has been dropped, and the reality star's rep has spoken out.

Thais was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges but, according to TMZ, she will not face jail time after prosecutors declined to move forward on the case on May 24. Charges were ultimately dropped, and a rep for Thais spoke about the situation:

While there was a misdemeanor allegation made, the charge was ultimately dropped by the District Attorney, which speaks for itself. Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly.

The rep went on to say that Thais' priority right now is "protecting her peace" as she continues to raise her daughter. The rep also noted that she wants to handle "everything with maturity and respect." Closing out their comments, the rep said:

Latest Videos From

She appreciates the opportunity to clarify the facts and hopes people allow space for healing rather than speculation.

The legal issues involving any charges of battery are settled, but it seems the divorce will move forward. Thais and Patrick could be the next married 90 Day Fiancé couple to split after marriage, so it feels relevant to revisit what we know about their marriage thus far, as well as what we know ahead of their return in 90 Day: The Last Resort.

What We Know About Patrick And Thais' Divorce Proceedings

It was first reported by TMZ that Patrick filed for divorce from Thais back on May 20, and is seeking sole custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Alessi. Notably, this happened two days before she was facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, though that was dropped two days later, on May 24.

For those unfamiliar with their storyline, Patrick is from the United States, while Thais is from Brazil.

Their story hasn't been the most dramatic compared to other 90 Day Fiancé couples, with their biggest drama coming when Thais married Patrick without telling her father. Since then, we've seen them appear on spinoffs and have mild drama with Patrick's brother John, but it feels like a chunk of their biggest marital struggles over the past four years has happened off-screen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What We Know About Patrick And Thais' Story In 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3

CinemaBlend reported some details on what's ahead for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, and we learned a lot has happened in Thais and Patrick's lives since we saw them last. There are hints about family tragedy, a move to Las Vegas, a failed business and general trust issues between the two of them.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) I've Seen Enough, Let Ross Matthews Host Every 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All

Perhaps the biggest tease is that Thais wants to continue visiting Brazil on a frequent basis, despite their money troubles. She also wants to go without Patrick, and I think she may be taking their daughter as well.

We've seen past cast members fear their spouse may attempt to flee to their country with the children and never come back. If Thais wants to leave the United States and return to Brazil after their divorce, it presents an obvious issue of how they'll handle custody arrangements.

Patrick and Thais are the latest couple to show relationship issues ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3. It also seems that Shekinah and Sarper Güven are separated at the moment, so this could be a very dramatic season with lots of conflict.

Tune in for the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 on TLC or with an HBO Max subscription on June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you're a fan of the franchise, I don't think you're going to want to miss this spinoff.