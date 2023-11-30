Zack Snyder Gets Honest About His Relationship With Amber Heard, And Whether He'd Work With Her Again

The DCEU has had plenty of twists and turns since Zack Snyder started it all with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League. The latter project introduced a ton of characters that were meant to have a larger role in the shared universe. That includes Amber Heard, who debuted as Mera before Aquaman. That actress has been the subject of some backlash, and Snyder recently got honest about Heard and whether he’d work with her again. Let’s break it all down.

Amber Heard’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp made countless headlines in 2022, with the 37 year-old actress getting a ton of online hate as a result. She’s still set to appear in Aquaman 2, although there was a popular online petition for Heard to be removed . Zack Snyder reunited with her on Snyer Cut reshoots, and spoke to THR about his feelings about the Rum Diary actress. As he put it:

I just don’t get it. If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.

There you have it. Despite the chatter online, it looks like Syder doesn’t quite understand why there’s so much hate out there for Heard. What’s more, he’d be happy to work with her again in the future. Could this mean she ends up in a Rebel Moon sequel? Only time will tell.

Zack Snyder’s comments stand in stark juxtaposition to the sentiments online about the Aquaman star. As previously mentioned, he once again collaborated with Amber Heard on Snyder Cut reshoots , bringing together the new Knightmare sequence in the process. And he seemingly doesn’t understand why she gets so much flak from the public.

There has been a ton of chatter about Amber Heard over the last few years, related to both her legal battle with Johnny Depp and ongoing role in the DCEU. Despite the online petition, she’s set to appear in Aquaman 2, although Heard is expected to have a smaller role . Both she and Depp have been working on their professional comebacks, with Heard recently debuting her first-postrial movie .

While Snyder doesn’t seem to understand the hate surrounding Heard, it’s largely related to what went down with her legal battle against Johnny Depp. The public could watch the Depp/Heard trial on TV , resulting in the court of public opinion also making its own judgment. They both made harrowing allegations of abuse against the other, although the Aquaman actress’ testimony was made into countless memes during that time.