Zack Snyder Responds To Claims That Fans Used Bots To Spread The Snyder Cut Message

While comic book movies are everywhere, few have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. After Justice League ’s theatrical cut failed to perform at the box office , some fans immediately began campaigning for the Snyder Cut to be brought to life. Years later it finally happened, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released on HBO Max and revealing his true vision for the project. The campaign to make this happen was intense, and the filmmaker recently responded to claims that fans used bots to spread the Snyder Cut message.

Warner Bros. shocked the public when it was revealed that Snyder was given millions to complete his version of Justice League, and release it for those with a HBO Max subscription . For years this seemed like a pipe dream, although calls for the Snyder Cut were loud throughout that time– with some accusing fans of using bots to keep the subject trending on social media. During a recent conversation with THR , he was asked what he thought about that discourse, saying:

The truth is? It doesn't matter. The movie got made. If they were smart enough to employ bots in this thing, then they won. That movie has no business existing – and it does.

Well, that was honest. While the 300 filmmaker doesn’t know if Snyder Cut fans used bots, he doesn’t think it matters much anymore. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was ultimately completed and released, in a fashion that no other project in movie history ever has. So whatever the campaign did, it clearly worked in getting Warner Bros.' attention at the time.

Snyder’s comments make a great deal of sense, and shows where his perspective on #ReleaseTheSnyderCut stands nowadays. It seems he’s still surprised that his version of Justice League was ever completed and released, complete with teases for sequels that would never come to fruition. Not only was he able to piece together the movie as he intended, but Snyder Cut reshoots helped bring new footage together like the ending and new Knightmare sequence .

Of course, those who have been following this wild turn of events will know that the fan campaigns didn’t end after the Snyder Cut was finally released. Given how much folks enjoyed this alternate version of Justice League, another hashtag soon went viral: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse . Unfortunately for those hoping to get two more sequels, the studio doesn’t seem to have any interest in putting millions into two more Justice League flicks.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This concept seems all the more impossible thanks to new DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are crafting an entirely new shared universe. Although for his part, Snyder reached out to Gunn to share his excitement and support over this new venture.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman 2 on December 20th, while Snyder’s new Netflix movie Rebel Moon will be released December 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.