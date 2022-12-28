Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Darkseid Actor Reacts To The DCEU Changes, And The Snyder-Verse Seemingly Not Being Restored

The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild twists, both in front and behind the camera. Most recently James Gunn and Peter Safron were named co-CEOs , and have been making changes to help create a more cohesive shared universe. The actor who played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League recently reacted to these changes, and the Snyder-Verse seemingly not being restored .

When Zack Snyder’s four-hour cut of Justice League was finally released on HBO Max, it included the villain Darkseid, played by Ray Porter. It was a relatively small but impactful part, one that some fans were hoping to see expanded if the studio ever restored the Snyder-Verse. But it doesn’t seem like the studio has any plans for this, with James Gunn even parting ways with Henry Cavill’s Superman . Porter recently posted a not-so-subtle response to this changing of the guard on Twitter , as you can see below:

…just grateful. pic.twitter.com/TKjL4gCxSgDecember 15, 2022 See more

There you have it. With this new direction coming to the DCEU, Ray Porter’s short tenure playing Darkseid may officially be coming to an end. James Gunn and Peter Safran have a very specific vision for the way the shared universe will become a cohesive franchise across TV, movies, and even video games. We’ll just have to see if that super powerful DC villain ever factors in the main timeline.

Ray Porter’s tweet will no doubt turn the heads of DC fans out there, who are still recovering from the various shake-ups currently happening within the shared universe. Some fans campaigned for years to finally see Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, raising a ton of money for charity in the process. And once Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released, a new campaign for the Snyder-Vese was quickly started.

Darkseid wasn’t the only character who was included in the Snyder Cut after being absent for the 2017 theatrical cut. Indeed, the titular filmmaker planted a number of narrative seeds, including the introduction of Martian Manhunter, The Atom, and (of course) Darkseid’s return to Earth. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like two Justice League sequels are going to happen, nor will fans see the Knightmare reality come to life.

The news of Henry Cavill no longer returning to the role of Superman completely shocked the internet, especially considering he’d announced his return and even had a cameo in Black Adam . But James Gunn and Peter Safran have different plans for the character in the shared universe, and will presumably start fresh. And with Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening either , fans are similarly concerned about the future of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince.