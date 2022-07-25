DC Boss Gives Honest Thoughts On If Restoring The SnyderVerse Could Happen

While comic book movies are everywhere, none had the truly unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the theatrical cut failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike, fans campaigned for years over the Snyder Cut. Following its release, that focus pivoted to seeing the SnyderVerse restored, and a DC boss has offered honest thoughts on if it could actually happen .

The long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League revealed the director’s original intentions for the blockbuster, in all of its four-hour glory. But it also planted narrative seeds that seemingly would have played out during his two planned sequels. While some fans are still hoping to see Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse , DC Comics’ CCO Jim Lee recently offered a discouraging update. As he shared in a video on Twitter from San Diego Comic-Con,

I work on the projects that are in development. I think the Snyder Cut was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage.

Well, there you have it. It looks like there are no plans for DC to continue the story that Zack Snyder had planned following Justice League . While this likely won’t stop some hardcore fans from holding out hope, it’s definitely a dose of reality regarding what is actually possible for the shared universe.

Jim Lee’s comments are sure to be disappointing for the many folks out there who are waiting to see what Zack Snyder had in store for his two Justice League sequels. Unfortunately, the theatrical cut’s dismal box office and critical performance put the kibosh on those plans. In the years since, the shared universe has largely avoided large crossover events, although that’s going to change with Andy Muschietti’s The Flash.

As previously mentioned, Zack Snyder’s Justice League included a number of narrative seeds that were meant to tease what would have come in the sequels. The new Knightmare sequence revealed the motley crew who would attempt to battle Superman in the apocalyptic reality . The Martian Manhunter was also introduced , and it was hinted Dr. Ryan Choi would become The Atom. Snyder also attempted to include Green Lantern John Stewart , but the studio nixed that concept because there are plans in motion to bring the Green Lantern Corps. to life.

While the SnyderVerse isn’t coming to life, Zack Snyder’s influence on the DCEU continues to be felt as we see the actors he assembled continue their roles. This includes Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Ben Affleck.