1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Arrested For Narcotics And More, And It All Started With Someone Getting Bitten By A Camel

One of the stars of the TLC reality TV show 1,000-lb. Sisters is currently embroiled in a legal situation. Amy Slaton was arrested on Labor Day during a visit to a Zoo in Tennessee. The 36-year-old TV star and YouTuber was taken into custody for alleged illegal drug possession and more. Specific details on the circumstances that led up to the arrest have also been reported. And it would seem that this situation was set in motion when someone was reportedly bitten by a camel.

This past Monday, local authorities were summoned to the Tennessee Safari Park, which is located in Alamo. As shared by the Crockett County Sheriff's Department on Facebook , deputies were called, because an attendee had supposedly been bitten by a camel. Law enforcement officials eventually arrived and, while on the scene, they became aware of a car, which reportedly exuded an unpleasant odor.

In the vehicle, at the time, were 36-year-old Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn, and it was deduced that the smell was linked to narcotics. As of this writing, it’s unclear exactly what kind of drugs were in Slaton and Lovvorn’s possession.

With that, both were ultimately taken to the county jail and charged. They’re currently facing counts related to illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs as well as two counts of child endangerment. The child who was in the pair’s presence at the time has yet to be identified, so it’s unclear as to what their connection is to the two adults. In the FB post, which features the two offenders’ mugshots, another point was mentioned:

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

A level of uncertainty also remains in regard to the person who was reportedly bitten by the camel. Said individual has not been identified, as of this writing, and the severity of their injury has not been clarified.

1,000-lb. Sisters Season 5 aired earlier this year amid the 2024 TV schedule , wrapping up its nine-episode run back in February. The series (which is streamable with a Max subscription and available for Hulu subscription holders) debuted on TLC in 2020. At the center of the show are Amy Slaton and her sister, Tammy Slaton, who utilize different resources in order to lose weight. Tammy has since lost 500 lbs. with the aid of bariatric surgery. Also featured on the show are the Slaton sisters’ brother, Chris Combs and Amy’s estranged husband, Michael Halterman, who filed for divorce in 2023 after four years of marriage.

The fifth season of the show chronicled Amy Slaton’s reaction to the divorce filing , with the mother of two breaking down on camera. As of this writing, it remains to be seen just what will become of this situation and how it may or may not impact production on the show.