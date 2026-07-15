Netflix’s Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea Documentary Did One Thing I Hate As A Mom

When Netflix released its Trainwreck documentaries last year, I watched them all, mouth agape at the terrifying Astroworld Tragedy and the perplexing Balloon Boy situation. Then there was the Poop Cruise, which churned stomachs as effectively as a boat on choppy waters. So I was intrigued when Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea hit the 2026 movie calendar, chronicling the 2012 Costa Concordia disaster. The documentary delivered a harrowing and infuriating story of a cruise gone very wrong, but it also did one thing that, as a mom, I absolutely can’t stand.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea takes us back to 2012, on the first night of a Costa Concordia cruise. More than 4,000 people were aboard the ship when it crashed into some rocks near Italy’s coast, and through survivor interviews, cellphone footage, emergency phone calls and more, we learned about the tragedy that resulted in 32 deaths. However, it was how the doc withheld one survivor’s fate that really bothered me.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Don't Make Me Wait Until The End To Know The Baby Survived

Two of the survivors interviewed for Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea were John and Meghan Scimone, who were on the Costa Concordia that night with their 1-year-old daughter Lila. Naturally, a lot of their experience revolved around keeping the baby safe as they tried to get off the boat.

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I’ll go ahead and do what the documentary didn’t and confirm that Lila thankfully survived the ordeal and is thriving today as a teenager. The movie, however, was edited in a way that strung the viewer along to think something awful may have happened to her.

This really rubbed me the wrong way. As a mother, I have zero interest in stories — especially true ones — that portray serious harm to kids. So instead of merely focusing on the disaster at hand, I spent a good portion of my Nightmare at Sea viewing wondering if I should abandon ship, so to speak, just in case.

It’s not a new tactic to withhold the fate of your documentary subj