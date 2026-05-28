TV Fans Are In Their Feels About Shows That Started Great, Then Fell Off The Cliff (Hint: Save The Cheerleader)

Various eras of TV history have graced the viewing public with some peak shows, many of which remain beloved to this day. However, there are also some shows that start off strong, but end up losing their way as they go on. I can personally think of a few TV series that fit that unfortunate bill. Apparently, social media users can think of some prime titles as well, based on the recent responses they shared on the matter. Some may also not be surprised to know that a show featuring a super-powered cheerleader is mentioned as well.

Historically, a number of pop culture aficionados have congregated on Reddit to share their thoughts on given topics. So it wasn’t surprising to me at all that plenty of TV watchers took to the site after someone posed a question: “What's a TV show that started great but fell off badly?” The first show to be named was NBC’s Heroes, which was notably panned after the first of its four seasons. From there, users threw out more suggestions, like a certain Arrowverse series and a long-running AMC drama. Take a look:

RochesterThe2nd : [Heroes is a] great series. The writers’ strike hit the second season, and all the heroes just powered up way too fast. When there was a point to it “Save the cheerleader, save the world,“ and everyone just had one power, it was a truly great show.

: [Heroes is a] great series. The writers’ strike hit the second season, and all the heroes just powered up way too fast. When there was a point to it “Save the cheerleader, save the world,“ and everyone just had one power, it was a truly great show. DirectConsequence12 : Flash was one of the craziest fall offs I’ve ever personally experienced.

: Flash was one of the craziest fall offs I’ve ever personally experienced. Knosmo78 : Weeds. I refuse to believe anything happens after Season 3. Perfect ending.

: Weeds. I refuse to believe anything happens after Season 3. Perfect ending. SetObvious7411 : Walking Dead stopped making sense when the zombies stopped being dangerous.

: Walking Dead stopped making sense when the zombies stopped being dangerous. Jackdupp27 : Happy Days. Literally gave us the saying ‘jumped the shark.’

: Happy Days. Literally gave us the saying ‘jumped the shark.’ Crazylunaticfringe : Game of Thrones broke my heart.

: Game of Thrones broke my heart. True-Ad7203: Riverdale after Season 1 went completely off the rails.

Over the years, plenty of fans have spoken about these shows positively in some regards, but the complaints listed above have also been shared. The Flash, which aired its final episode after nine seasons in 2023, has been critiqued for an apparent decline in quality. Viewers have also had problems with Riverdale over the course of its seven-season run due to its wild twists and turns. And do we even need to mention the brouhaha that continues to surround Game of Thrones’ final season and final e .

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Heroes remains a prime example, though, of what happens when a TV show apparently peaks too soon. The show – which initially focuses on a group of people coming to terms with the fact that they have superhuman abilities – provides stellar storytelling during its first season. The next three seasons, however, have been derided for offering narratives considered subpar compared to those of Season 1. Nevertheless, after the show’s initial run from 2006 to 2010, a sequel series called Heroes Reborn, aired in 2015 (and was not renewed).

For me personally, there are a few shows I enjoy that decline a bit in quality as they go on. I’m a huge Smallville fan, for example and, while I think the show is entertaining overall, some of the later seasons do drag a bit. A more blatant instance of a show jumping the shark would be Family Matters, which only descends further into sci-fi shenanigans due to Steve Urkel as it goes on.

I’d argue that no TV show is perfect, even though a few select series like The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire are nearly there. So I won’t disown a since-ended show – or one on still going on the 2026 TV schedule for that matter – for losing some luster during its run. If anything, when it comes to those kinds of shows, I just appreciate the better seasons even more than the lackluster ones.