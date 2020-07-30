Battlestar Galactica: 6 Shocking Deaths We're Still Not Over

After refueling operations above a gas giant led Starbuck to engage what she believed was a Cylon ship, and almost losing her life as she tried to follow it, she later has the same experience when once again flying over the planet.

This time, Starbuck is knocked unconscious when going after the craft, and has a vision. When she wakes, she tells Apollo, who's on the mission with her, to "let me go" because "they're waiting for me," dives into the storm near the planet and her ship explodes. Of course, she came back (in a brand new, non-exploded Viper) a few episodes later, but I suppose we can discuss that in Battlestar Galactica: 1 Shocking Resurrection We're Still Not Over.