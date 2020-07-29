Kelly Ripa Shares What Regis Philbin's 'Ultimate Legacy' Will Be Following His Death

It’s hard to measure Regis’ legacy, because I still think of him as still here. I think that Regis’ legacy is his contribution to humanity in terms of it’s just okay to be yourself. And also, I think his love of people will also be his legacy. He just loved people. And he just wanted to be a part of it. He wanted to be a part of something. And he never let any of it go to his head. So I guess his ultimate legacy is his humility.