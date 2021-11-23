10 Cool Cobra Kai Gift Ideas For Fans Who Strike First And Strike Hard

No matter on which side of the decades-long battle between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso you may fall, we can all agree on the fact that there are few things in this world better than The Karate Kid and the popular streaming series Cobra Kai. But if there were one thing (well, 10 actually) that would even hold a candle to that epic rivalry, it would have to be these amazing Cobra Kai gifts. From the 1984 classic to the Netflix spinoff TV show and its quickly approaching fourth season, there are more choices than leg sweeps.

Deciding on the perfect gift for that special member of Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do in your life, however, is no easy task, but we’ve put together a quick gift guide featuring a collection of the best gifts from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai for that fan in your life. And with the holidays upon us, you will want to strike first and strike hard before it’s too late…

Johnny Lawrence And Daniel LaRusso Funko Pops

Nothing says fandom quite like a Funko Pop! collection, and that makes this pair of vinyl figures a must-have for that Cobra Kai or Karate Kid fan in your life. Wearing their iconic outfits from the final showdown at the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship, these figures were made to be together, no matter if they’re staring one another down or standing back-to-back after becoming reluctant allies.

Buy the Johnny Lawrence Funko Pop! on Amazon.

Buy the Daniel LaRusso Funko Pop! on Amazon.

Cobra Kai Original Soundtrack Triple Album

The Cobra Kai original score, composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, is honestly one of the best things about the Netflix streaming series with its perfect mix of dramatic orchestrations, hard-hitting rock anthems, and all that moody vaporwave droning throughout the first three seasons. Now that music can be yours with the Cobra Kai original soundtrack vinyl record set. The first LP is inspired by Cobra Kai Dojo, the second album is dedicated to Miyagi-Do, and the third record contains music from the final fights in all three season finales. On top of that, the Mondo version of the triple album comes with a bonus cassette tape.

Buy the Cobra Kai Original Soundtrack Triple Album on Mondo.

All Valley Karate Championship Shirt

Wait until the Karate Kid fan in your life opens up a box containing this sweet yellow Cobra Kai All Valley Karate Championship shirt from that first showdown between everyone’s favorite blonde jerk and a recent transplant from the East Coast. This shirt is bright, bold, and stylish as it is practical and gives off the impression that it was from the era in which the iconic matchup of the two young martial artists first went down. All that being said, there is no reason not to pick one up and leg sweep someone’s feet off the ground this holiday season. Hey, you might as well buy one for yourself as well because this shirt is just too good to miss out on.

Buy the All Valley Championship Shirt on Amazon .

Miyagi-Do Karate Shirt

But what if Cobra Kai isn’t your dojo of choice or you don’t want your kids to fall into the trappings of the over-eager and over-zealous group of fighters? Hey, there’s a little something for everyone here including this Miyagi-Do Karate shirt paying homage to Mr. Miyagi himself. Featuring the silhouette of a bonsai tree along with text showing where the karate master was from (Okinawa) and where he’s come to (Resida), this timeless comfort tee is definitely something special. This officially licensed blue shirt pops with the contrast of the red sun rising behind the bonsai tree representing Japan’s history and will look great on everyone.

Buy the Miyagi-Do Karate Shirt on Amazon .

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Graphic Novel

One of the best things about Cobra Kai is the way it helps show another side of Johnny Lawrence , a side we never got to see in 1984’s The Karate Kid. And just like in the show, the Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues graphic novel shows how the showdown at the All Valley Championship forever changed the life of the future Cobra Kai sensei and continues to do so more than 35 years later. Whether you want to introduce the story to someone who has yet to watch the show or that person in your life that just can’t get enough of the hit series, Denton J. Tipton’s 96-page tale of the leg-sweeping, dirt bike-riding, blonde-haired martial artist’s story. Plus, it’s filled with amazing artwork showing some of Lawrence’s most pivotal moments.

Buy the Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Graphic Novel on Amazon.

NECA Karate Kid Action Figure 2 Pack

This All Valley Karate Championship action figure set featuring Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from 1984’s The Karate Kid. Don’t let the sticker price shock you on this set because it’s coming from legendary toymaker National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA), who is known for its detailed and high-quality action figures. And while these figures have multiple points of articulation, they aren’t really meant to be used as a toy and instead used for decorations on your desk, shelf, or anywhere else out of the reach of young children (kids love to tear these apart).

Buy the NECA Karate Kid Action Figure 2-Pack on Amazon.

A Cobra Kai Patch Four-Pack

Okay, so you have a Cobra Kai fan in your life that is trying to put together the perfect costume for the 2022 convention circuit but their outfit is missing the finishing touches. Well, take a look at this four-pack that comes with all the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do patches you could ever desire. Each of these patches can either be applied by ironing them onto your costume or by sewing them. And if cosplay isn’t something you do, don’t worry because each of these patches would look great on a backpack or sweet denim jacket.

Buy a Cobra Kai Patch Four-Pack on Etsy.

A Cobra Kai Mug

We all know that John Kreese doesn’t believe in fear , pain, or defeat, but that can’t be said for those of us who can’t face the day without a cup of coffee. That’s what makes this Cobra Kai ceramic mug a great option for those who want to strike first, strike hard, and show the world no mercy (just after a cup or two of coffee) the perfect gift for that special someone in your life who not only loves a cup of joe but also walks around screaming like a madman trying to punk out a group of teenagers for his own amusement.

Buy a Cobra Kai Mug on Amazon.

A Cobra Kai 2022 16-Month Calendar

If you are looking for a great way to kick the year off with a bang, then look no further than this 2022 Cobra Kai calendar. In addition to having an assortment of photos from the popular series, this calendar also comes with the final four months of 2021, which is especially cool for those counting down the days until Cobra Kai Season 4 arrives on the scene. A perfect addition to any office, laundry room, or home gym, this calendar will help you keep track of all the big moments throughout the upcoming year.

Buy a Cobra Kai 2022 16-Month Calendar on Amazon.

The Karate Kid 4K UHD + Blu-Ray

If all else fails, you can play it safe and pick up a copy of The Karate Kid on 4K UHD so you can go back and revisit how it all got started for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. In addition to coming with one of the best ‘80s movies , this set also includes a new “Remembering The Karate Kid” documentary, a commentary track, and all other sorts of special features.

Buy The Karate Kid 4K UHD + Blu-ray on Amazon.

Well, that about wraps up this list of great Karate Kid and Cobra Kai gift ideas for that super-fan in your life. With a wide range of prices and types of gifts featured on this list, there’s something for every budget this holiday season. And to repeat the warning from the start, don’t wait too long to pick up these gifts because Christmas is only days away at this point and you don’t want to miss out.

