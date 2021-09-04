Chicago Fire's Herrmann Has A Fun Message For Fans Waiting For One Chicago To Return

Fans of NBC's One Chicago spent a long summer waiting for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med to return with new episodes to pay off on all of last season's cliffhangers. While that wait won't be over for another couple of weeks now, a new video features a message from David Eigenberg as Chicago Fire's Herrmann that could put a smile on the fact of any fan counting down the days to the One Chicago characters returning.

The video doesn't exactly drop any details about the fates of Herrmann's fellow firefighters at 51 whose lives were in jeopardy at the end of the Season 9 finale, but it is fun enough to forget to worry about the likes of Severide and Co. when thinking about Chicago Fire! Plus, even if it's narrated by a Fire star and mostly geared toward Fire, P.D. and Med both have parts to play. Take a look!

Kudos to One Chicago for the cut of this video and to David Eigenberg for sounding so campy and scripted, because the Molly's ad feels so much like an actual local commercial that I might have believed it was real if I wasn't familiar with Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med. It even gives out the hours and address of the fictional bar! Although I'm definitely more than ready to see some new episodes of One Chicago, the video was certainly a fun watch.

And honestly, I couldn't help but laugh at Herrmann's statement that Molly's is the safest bar in Chicago. After all, P.D.'s Jay Halstead was shot for the first (but not last) time in One Chicago while undercover at the bar back in Fire Season 2, and Herrmann himself was stabbed at Molly's some years later. Plus, the claim that Molly's is especially criminal-free because of how often Chicago's finest drink there is pretty funny when you consider that the the cops of the Intelligence Unit have probably broken (or at least bent) more laws than characters on any of the other shows!

The flashbacks to Mouch and Trudy's wedding were nice blasts to the past, and some of the shots of years gone by featured characters who have since left, like Monica Raymund's Gabby Dawson and Elias Koteas' dearly departed Alvin Olinsky. All things considered, while this wasn't quite a trailer packed with new footage from Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med, I'm still glad that One Chicago released something to help tide fans over as the 2021-2022 fall premieres approach.

And the wait for the One Chicago shows to return is nearly over, which presumably means some trailers will have to start releasing sooner rather than later. You can find all the One Chicago action back on the small screen starting on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET with the Chicago Med Season 7 premiere, 9 p.m. for the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere, and 10 p.m. for the Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere, all on NBC.