Scott Disick And His Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Are Allegedly Having Issues After Recent Kourtney Kardashian Drama

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have been off of the air after its series finale for several weeks now, but I doubt any fans thought the show's end would mean that its famous stars would suddenly stay out of the public eye. People have continued to pay lots of attention to former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, as they both have their respective romances with Travis Barker and Amelia Hamlin. But, it sounds like Disick and Hamlin are now having some alleged issues after his recent drama with Kardashian.

The drama surrounding Scott Disick supposedly shading Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker in the DMs of her ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, is being said to have caused the recent rift between Disick and Amelia Hamlin, whom he's been linked with for nearly a year. An unnamed source near the situation told People:

Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him. They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues. They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together.

While no one close to either Hamlin or Disick has confirmed that the duo is on the outs, many fans will likely understand if their alleged "rocky patch" is actually a reality. It was just a few days ago that Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Bendjima, called Disick out on social media for supposedly sending him a DM with a photo of the former reality star and her new beau getting some PDA time in, with the message "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

We still don't know for sure if Disick did send the message, but, apparently, Kardashian does believe that it's from him, as another source claimed that she was "not shocked" because he's "threatened" by her romance and very public displays of affection with Barker. If he and Hamlin truly are taking some time apart right now, it would seem that she also believes he actually sent the message.

Relationships are tough most of the time anyway, and if you find out that someone you've been seeing for almost a year is still so invested in the new romance of his ex that he makes an effort to comment on it, it would probably bug a lot of people. For many, sending a message like that about your ex-girlfriend's PDA tendencies with her new love make it seem like you still care too much about her, especially since you've both moved on to dating others.

In fact, Hamlin may have referenced that very issue, and this whole drama specifically, when she apparently posted a picture of herself on social media in a white tank which read "Don't you have a girlfriend?" The potential implication being that he shouldn't be so concerned with what Kardashian is doing with Barker, whether in public or not, as long as she's happy and still being a good mom to the three kids they share.

Now that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is over, we may never get confirmation on any of this from those involved, and all we can do is hope that Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick do what they need to in order to be happy.