How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick’s Alleged Comments On Her And Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have emerged as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood as of late. The reality star and Blink-182 drummer haven’t been shy about hiding their romance since becoming official earlier this year, sharing romantic engagements and dropping some steamy photos on social media. However, not everyone has been so high on their relationship. One of these people is allegedly Scott Disick, Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children. It was recently alleged that Disick shared unflattering thoughts about his ex’s new relationship in some DMs, but how does Kardashian feel about this?

Earlier this week, Younes Bendjima, another one of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes, took to his Instagram story to share a direct message from an account that appears to match Scott Disick’s handle. In the message, Disick appears to be throwing shade at the consistent PDA between his ex and her new love. At this time, Disick has not provided any kind of response to Bendjima’s allegation.

While the jury’s still out regarding whether it was actually Scott Disick who sent the DM, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly believes the message is indeed from him. A source alleged to People that such a situation isn’t too much of a shock to the reality TV star:

She was surprised, but not shocked. Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else. He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis.

This would seemingly line up with prior reports that indicated Scott Disick’s displeasure with the relationship. Sources previously alleged that he was “skeptical” of the relationship and somewhat “hurt by it.” And if reports are to be believed, it’s also put a strain on his relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, as he apparently hasn’t attended any large family functions amid his former partner’s new romance. Here, People’s source even adds that his three children “love” Travis Barker, which is allegedly “hard” for Disick.

If Scott Disick is indeed unhappy with the relationship, then he hasn’t been nearly as public about it as Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has. She previously alleged that Kim Kardashian had an affair with Barker, which she says ultimately ended their four-year marriage. With this, she accused Kourtney and Kim of “destroying” her family twice. The younger Kardashian sibling has since denied Moakler’s claims.

Despite the reported drama, People’s source also claims that Kourtney Kardashian and her ex have managed to maintain a relatively solid relationship. She’s allegedly “disappointed” that he occasionally gets involved in drama, yet both seem to be co-parenting well.

One thing that seems clear amid these ex situations is that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are becoming even closer. Aside from engaging in family outings, they’ve also been by each other’s side during major moments. There’s no telling if the two are actually headed for marriage but, at this rate, it doesn’t seem to be out of the question. Though if it were to happen, you can bet both Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler would have thoughts on the matter.