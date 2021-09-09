Doctor Who Vet David Tennant Will Star Opposite His Wife In A New Streaming TV Series

While David Tennant probably won't ever make any lengthy returns for more heroic adventures in Doctor Who's live-action universe, the actor remains endlessly watchable in just about every project he takes on, and he'll be teaming up with a familiar face for his new TV show. The Broadchurch vet and wife Georgia Tennant (a Who vet in a smaller capacity) are set to team up anew for a newly announced streaming series that'll give viewers a modernized take on the classic horror tale The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The new project, which will go by the title Hide, fits more into the conspiracy thriller mold as opposed to sci-fi horror, with David Tennant portraying a tarnished journalist who may have found the very story that could turn it all back around for him. Of course, for all the good his discovery could do, there are also many dangers attached, and he finds himself being targeted by those who aim to keep his findings from going public, and are apparently fine with utilizing murder to make it happen. As his life begins to resemble that of a fugitive, Tennant's character is privy to some kind of catastrophic accident that opens his eyes to the evils of the world, and all while realizing that same evil may be inside of him.

It sounds very much in line with Robert Louis Stevenson's seminal split-personality novella, just expanded upon and changed to match up with what's assumedly a current-day timeline. Unfortunately, while Georgia Tennant is noted as being a star and headliner for Hide, according to Deadline, there's no indication of what character she might be playing, though I'd imagine she get into something bigger than just tagging along as "The Disgraced Journalist's Wife."

David and Georgia Tennant are no strangers to sharing the screen together. They first met on the set of Doctor Who for the 2008 episode "The Doctor's Daughter," in which the then-named Georgia Moffet (the real-life daughter of Fifth Doctor Peter Davison) portrayed the Tenth Doctor's daughter Jenny. (Technically a modified clone crafted from the Doctor's own DNA, but still.) She also voiced the character Cassie Rice in 2009's animated miniseries Doctor Who: Dreamland. More recently, the two Tennants starred in the 2017 feature film You, Me and Him, and were also major players in the self-parodying Zoom-based comedy Staged, which also starred the elder Tennant's Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen.

While it's definitely a great time to watch David and Georgia Tennant together from a comedic angle, it should be interesting to see them acting opposite each other in a more dramatic and intense setting. Hide will be written and executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, co-creators of such shows as Reaper and Emergence, with other writing/producing credits on series like Agent Carter, Law & Order: SVU and Hawaii Five-0, among others. Serving as director will be veteran TV helmer Julie Anne Robinson, who has delivered episodes in recent years for fan-favorite shows like The Good Place, Bridgerton, and Castle Rock.

As it happens, David Tennant and Julie Anne Robinson have long been friends, and Hide's origins actually sprouted from a conversation the pair had about a shared desire to work on something based in the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde lore. In the announcement, Tennant talked about how long he'd been waiting for a project like this to come about, saying:

One of my earliest jobs was playing ‘first policeman’ in a BBC radio adaptation of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. I read the book many years ago and I’ve been fascinated with this character for as long as I can remember. This story has followed me around for years, tapping on my shoulder slightly impatiently. When Julie Anne approached me to talk about reimagining it for the 21st century, alongside her, the magnificent Fazekas and Butters and with the ever-brilliant Georgia Tennant, I didn’t let her finish the sentence. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing this character, telling this story and working with these people.

At this point, there aren't any clear updates for what stage of development Hide is at, nor how much of a commitment Peacock has given the project.