Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Reveals What Her Full House-Famous Mom Thinks About Her Joining Dancing With The Stars

With Olivia Jade Giannulli being announced as part of Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 cast, the influencer will get the chance to be in the spotlight for something that isn't related to her mother Lori Loughlin’s college admission scandal. But just because this stint doesn’t include Full House alum Loughlin doesn’t mean she’s not very involved in her daughter’s next project.

Lori Loughlin served two months prison time after it was discovered her and her husband Mossimo Giannulli paid USC $500,000 for daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli to attend the university as rowing recruits, despite the girls having no rowing experience. But with their time served, the Giannullis are moving forward, and Olivia Jade said this week (via Page Six) that Loughlin is offering some very motherly advice ahead of the upcoming premiere. In her words:

My mom’s been a huge support. She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet!’ My sister [Bella] has been telling me she wants to come to every single show.

That sounds like some peak Aunt Becky behavior, if you ask me. And while Dancing With the Stars’ rehearsal regimen is notoriously brutal, 21-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli probably won’t have too much trouble overcoming some sore muscles. Still, it's very sweet and mom-like that Lori Loughlin is making sure her daughter is taking care of herself physically. (We can assume Loughlin also has advice for packing a lunch from home and not sitting too close to the TV.) According to Giannulli:

I think it’s such an incredible opportunity. I’m ready to put myself back out there and try new things. I’m really excited to challenge myself and put myself outside my comfort zone, which I don’t do often. So, it just all happened, and I’m just letting the universe take over and see what happens and living it day by day.

I’m sure it will be nice for Olivia Jade Giannulli to branch out and show off her chops for a whole new audience who maybe isn’t familiar with her for very much beyond her parents’ scandal. The YouTube star has tried to put distance between herself and her parents’ crimes since the ordeal went public. She took a brief social media break before returning to her role as an influencer and has worked to shut down rumors as a pop culture punchline. And now she'll get to dance on the graves of all those rumors, so to speak.

The Dancing With the Stars Season 30 cast was formally announced recently and Olivia Jade Giannulli will have some YouTuber competition with Jojo Siwa, who is making history as the first contestant to partner with someone of the same sex. The other hopefuls from the Season 30 cast are Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, Matt James of The Bachelor, Mel C of the Spice Girls, country singer Jimmie Allen, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, basketball player Iman Shumpert, Christine Chiu of Bling Empire, actress Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots of The Talk, actor Martin Love, Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and actor Brian Austin Green.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, September 20, on ABC. Keep up with all of the upcoming fall premieres by checking out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule.