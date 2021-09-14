HBO Cancellation Of Lovecraft Country Doesn’t Make Sense, Says Star Courtney B. Vance

TV cancellations are rarely ever easy for fans. Whether your favorite show has been on the air for years or was only able to live for a season or two, there's always a sting that comes with the news. One of the biggest surprises of this past year arguably came when HBO confirmed that it was cancelling acclaimed horror drama Lovecraft Country. At present, the show has won a couple of Emmys and is still nominated for several more. Series actor Courtney B. Vance picked up one of the show's golden statues and, while doing so, he got honest about why its demise makes no sense to him.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and Lovecraft Country won for Outstanding Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour), and Courtney B. Vance, who played George Freeman on the series, won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the episode “Whitey’s on the Moon.” Following his win at the ceremony, Vance spoke backstage (via Deadline) discussed what the award win means to him as well as how he feels about the show having receiving such a swift conclusion:

I’m very, very happy and at the same time I’m very sad because of Michael and because we’re not still doing the show. In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense… I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles. And where Misha’s mind is going to go so that’s very painful for me as an actor.

Following its lone season, HBO formally cancelled Lovecraft Country in July, nearly a year after it first premiered on the network. Not long after, nominations were released for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and the show ultimately earned a total of 18 nominations. While it was nice to see, the numerous honors only added to fans' frustration over HBO's decision. While the world of TV is unpredictable, it's easy to understand why Courtney B. Vance would have those feelings on the show's cancellation.

One still has to wonder if HBO would ever reverse its decision and give Lovecraft Country another chance, whether with a new season or even a TV movie. It’s possible, given that the network has revived TV shows before. However, it should be pointed out that it may be somewhat difficult now, given that creator and showrunner Misha Green is heading to streaming for a new series. While the show's sudden end may continue to irk some viewers, they can, at the very least, take comfort in the fact that the series was able to deliver a compelling and entertaining narrative in a single season.

Things may seem uncertain right now, but we can still hold onto hope that Lovecraft Country will make a return in some way. Until we hear something, you can head over to HBO Max and binge the entire series.