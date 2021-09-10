Chicago Med's Brian Tee Is Heading To Streaming For A New Series, So What About Dr. Choi?

(Image credit: NBC)

Brian Tee has been a familiar face on NBC for six seasons and counting thanks to his series regular role on Chicago Med, and now the actor has landed another role that will take him to streaming. Tee will star alongside Nicole Kidman in an upcoming Amazon Prime original series that sounds pretty exciting, but what does it mean for Dr. Ethan Choi? Well, Med fans don't need to panic.

The Chicago Med star will star in Amazon's upcoming Expats, based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates, penned by author Janice Y.K. Lee. The story is set against Hong Kong and tells the story of an international community rocked and bonded by a family tragedy that strikes suddenly. Brian Tee will play a devoted father and husband by the name of Clarke, who faces an impossible choice despite his wish to maintain his expat lifestyle rather than switch to American suburbia.

In addition to Brian Tee, Expats stars Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston. Showrunner Lulu Wang, who also serves as director, writer, and executive producer, praised Tee's dynamic with Kidman as "an irresistible pairing." All things considered, Expats sounds like a pretty big project for the Chicago Med actor, but that doesn't mean fans need to worry that Tee will be the next Med series regular to announce a sudden departure.

Brian Tee will continue his role as a series regular for Chicago Med Season 7, which premieres in the not-too-distant future. That said, it's possible that part of his Med storyline to close Season 6 and begin Season 7 was tailored to accommodate his role on the upcoming Amazon series. Ethan was unexpectedly shot in the Season 6 finale, and while he survived the incident, he was taken off the job to go recuperate, with Steven Weber's Dean Archer stepping into his role as ED Chief in the meantime.

Ethan is conspicuously absent from the promotional photos that were released for the Season 3 premiere, so it's possible that Brian Tee won't appear at least in that episode. Whether or not he'll have a lighter load in Season 7 so that he could work on Expats will remain to be seen, but confirmation that Tee is still on board as a series regular comes as good news, especially so soon after Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta both decided to leave Med.

For now, Expats means that fans of Brian Tee will have something extra to look forward to in addition to Ethan's presumed return to the ED at some point in Chicago Med Season 7. Take a look at Tee posing with his Expats costar!

There are no details currently available about when Expats will be ready for a release on Amazon, but you'll be able to find Brian Tee's hit network TV show back with new episodes sooner rather than later. Chicago Med is back on NBC for Season 7 on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m.