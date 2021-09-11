Vanessa Lachey Talks Moving To Hawaii For NCIS, But How Did Nick Lachey Feel?
NCIS Hawai’i is a big step for Vanessa Lachey as an actress, as her leading lady role in the show makes NCIS franchise history as well as marks a milestone for her own career. The role required her to move to Hawaii, but Lachey’s new role didn’t just affect her. She faced the prospect of relocating her family to Hawaii, meaning that she and husband Nick Lachey needed to have a serious conversation. Now, with NCIS: Hawai'i just over a week away from premiering, the actress revealed how her husband felt about the move.
Becoming the long-running franchise’s first female lead was a milestone in Vanessa Lachey’s career, but it meant uprooting her family from California to Hawaii. The NCIS Hawai’i star spoke to ET on her husband’s response to moving for her latest role, saying:
Thankfully, Nick Lachey was supportive of his wife’s career decision. Leading the latest installment in a phenomenally successful franchise is a big moment for Vanessa Lachey. The Lacheys’ relationship sounds like one built on mutual respect and maturity. I’m sure she was supportive during his time on The Masked Singer, not to mention his work with 98°. Now, as Nick Lachey pointed out, it’s his wife’s time to shine.
In addition to shedding light on her husband’s support of her fantastic career opportunity with NCIS: Hawai'i, Vanessa Lachey gave some insight into the couple’s dynamic as well as how their three children reacted to the move:
It's nice to know that Vanessa and Nick Lachey can be each other’s number one supporter when important moments come up. At least, their children saw the move to Hawaii as a big adventure. While working hard on the highly-anticipated spinoff, Vanessa Lachey has the support of her family. NCIS fans will see how Lachey will be as a boss once NCIS Hawai’i premieres Sep. 20 at 10 pm on CBS.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.