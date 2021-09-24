When Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Thinks He'll Stop Hosting The Game Show
By Nick Venable
Considering all of the chaos that's occurred over at Jeopardy! regarding its stop-and-go hunt for a new permanent host, a lot of viewers are no doubt wondering when the hosting status quo might change for Wheel of Fortune. Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been spearheading the daily game show together for going on 39 years, and while it may seem like they're permanent fixtures that will lead the series eternally, that's obviously not very realistic. Both Sajak and White recently renewed their contracts to take them through the 2024 season, but Sajak has a general idea of when he'd like to step down.
In talking about the recently premiered Season 39 and its new elements — including the music that may or may not have riled up some fans out there — Pat Sajak gave Entertainment Tonight both an amusing answer and a slightly more legitimate response when asked how long he'll be sticking around. In his words:
By all means, while Pat Sajak has obviously aged over the years, he doesn't look too far off from how he looked whenever he was a slightly more fresh-faced Wheel of Fortune frontman in the '80s. As opposed to, say, Alex Trebek's wildly different looks across his Jeopardy! stretch. It's almost too bad we didn't get a good year of Wheel of Sajak boasting a prominent mustache. Or maybe it's better we didn't. Who knows? So barring his face falling off of his skull in the next few years, we likely won't have to worry about fan horror coming into play.
Now serving as a consulting producer, a promotion that came with the recent contract extensions, the 74-year-old Pat Sajak did offer an endgame hypothesis for his and Vanna White's Wheel of Fortune regime, sharing this exchange with his co-presenter:
So as it stands, we may only have less than a decade left to watch Pat Sajak and Vanna White guiding contestants through puzzles and spins and (sometimes truly terrible) guesses, oh my. But as long as those years are filled with more hilarious flubs and silly moments like the one below, they'll be just as fun as everything that came before .
Let's not forget that Pat Sajak and Vanna White are also doubling down on their duties for the upcoming second season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which will debut on ABC on Sunday, September 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET, right in the midst of the 2021 Fall TV season's biggest premiere weeks.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
