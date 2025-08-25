Michael Imperioli And Lorraine Bracco Pay Tribute After The Sopranos’ Jerry Adler’s Death: ‘A True Class Act’

The Sopranos cast is mourning the loss of one of its most memorable supporting players. Jerry Adler, the veteran actor who brought to life the role of Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, has died at the age of 96. His death was confirmed over the weekend, and tributes from his co-stars have poured in, honoring not just the character he played but the man himself.

On Instagram , Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) remembered the TV veteran as both a colleague and a friend. In the post, which you can see below, Imperioli remembered the man as both a “fantastic actor” and “the kindest of human beings.”

Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, the role Adler made memorable, was one of The Sopranos’ most intriguing supporting characters. A loan shark, trusted advisor, and longtime friend of both Tony Soprano and his father before him, Hesh was never a made man due to his Jewish heritage but still occupied a rare place in Tony’s inner circle. Often serving as a sounding board, he offered both wisdom and headaches, most memorably in the show’s final season when he lent Tony money — a gesture that nearly turned fatal.

Dr. Jennifer Melfi actress Lorraine Bracco echoed the sorrow felt by her fellow castmates, sharing Imperioli’s tribute on her Instagram story alongside a broken heart emoji — a simple but poignant acknowledgment of her grief.

Other stars from the acclaimed HBO series quickly added their voices. Stevie Van Zandt, who played Tony Soprano's consigliere Silvio Dante, took to X (formerly Twitter) , writing:

RIP Jerry Adler. Such an honor working with you. Travel well my friend.

Meanwhile, Joe Pantoliano (Ralph Cifaretto) shared a heartfelt Instagram Story tribute alongside a New York Times obituary. The caption read:

Jerry, you always made me smile, what a privilege to have worked with you & learn from you. RIP Friend.

Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 4, 1929, Adler spent decades behind the curtain before stepping in front of it. Over the course of his stage career, he stage-managed, directed, or produced more than 50 Broadway shows, including the original production of My Fair Lady. He relocated to California in the 1980s to be closer to his children, where a late-career transformation took him from stage manager to screen actor. The theater director turned actor spent nearly a decade working on soap operas before landing his breakout role in Joe Pesci’s 1992 film The Public Eye. Cast at 62 as a gruff newspaper columnist, he earned critical praise and helped cement his career as a screen actor.

Adler’s career stretched far beyond The Sopranos. He made his mark on some of the best television series of all time, like The Good Wife and Rescue Me, and his long résumé included work as both an actor and a theater director. But for many, it was his recurring role on the era-defining mob drama (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription )that cemented him in pop culture memory.

His Sopranos colleagues’ tributes highlight the qualities fans already suspected about him: kindness, wit, and professionalism. Imperioli’s words, in particular, emphasized how much the former New York stage fixture's presence on set elevated those around him, describing him as “a true class act.”

The Brooklyn native had a gift for stealing scenes with a mix of warmth and humor, making him beloved both on screen and off. From the bright lights of Broadway to HBO’s most iconic crime family, Jerry Adler brought humanity and depth to every role he touched. One of the best ways to honor his legacy is to revisit his unforgettable turn in The Sopranos—and considering it's only more popular since hitting streaming , there’s no better time than now to dive back into the landmark drama .