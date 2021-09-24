FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Why He's Exiting The CBS Drama

SPOILER ALERT: You’re going to want to see the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted before going any further!

Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted has premiered, and the return of the show involved another major loss. Twilight franchise veteran Kellan Lutz is stepping out of his role of Special Agent Kenny Crosby in FBI: Most Wanted, which is one he has held throughout the entire series and made appearances in the two sister series, FBI and FBI: International. The star has now revealed the reasons he is leaving the CBS drama behind, and it’s so heartbreaking.

First, let’s lay out exactly what happened to lead up to the big exit. After the Season 2 finale, fans were left with a cliffhanger as gunshots rang out, though it was unclear who those shots may have hit. That question was answered in the Season 3 premiere, with the good news that only the bad guy died due to the cliffhanger, but the big crossover case resulted in Kellan Lutz’s Special Agent Kenny Crosby suffering some serious gunshot wounds. Although he was not killed off, he is off active duty and has gone away to recover, and Lutz is out as a series regular.

In a lengthy and heartbreaking statement on his Instagram, Kellan Lutz explained that his exit from the show is due to some tragic personal losses over the last year or so. Here’s what the actor says, exactly:

2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system. If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.

(Image credit: CBS)

The loss of any loved one is a tough one to bear, but that of a child is almost impossible to imagine. To follow the tragedy with a move toward support makes a ton of sense.

This may not be a permanent exit from FBI: Most Wanted, though, as Kenny Crosby is still alive and the character apparently holds a special place in Kellan Lutz’s heart. In the same statement, Lutz leaves the door in the series cracked by saying he hopes he can someday make an appearance again. This is how he puts it:

I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family. I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now- Crosby-over and out.

As sad as it is to miss out on more Kenny Crosby for now, Kellan Lutz is certainly doing what he needs to do in terms of his newborn daughter and his grief. Fans can find comfort in the fact that there is plenty more FBI: Most Wanted coming up, even if Crosby appearances are severely lacking. You can’t catch the show every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on their Paramount+ app.