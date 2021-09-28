Dog The Bounty Hunter Offers Campsite Update On Search For Brian Laundrie

The death of Gabby Petito has captured the attention of the nation, as has the search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Authorities around the country are on alert for any sign of Laundrie and even noted television personality Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman joined the search. While Laundrie still has yet to be found, Chapman provided an update on the search so far and what he and his team have uncovered about his potential whereabouts.

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his team have been investigating a tip that claimed Brian Laundrie went to a Florida campground in Fort De Soto Park with his parents in early September, and told Fox News what they'd uncovered. Chapman broke down the lead he and his team received and what they'd learned so far after chasing it, saying:

We checked our lead out. It is confirmed. The parents were down here two times... It was September 1st through the 3rd, and September 6th through the 8th, they registered to stay at this park... They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here... Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure... There's a lot of little islands around the area where we're at that he could get to on a canoe. We talked to the caretakers today of the islands, they said he could be out here... That he was here, for sure. Not over in the swamp.

Duane Chapman (who had a reality show cancelled not long ago) has not located Brian Laundrie as of yet, but he does believe Laundrie has been at the location and could still be in the area. That claim conflicts with what's been said by the Laundrie family's attorney, who stated Brian Laundrie left the campsite with his family. Laundrie was reportedly seen by his mother, Roberta, on September 14 and was reported missing by his parents on September 17.

Gabby Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11, just days after Brian Laundrie's family went on their camping trip. Duane Chapman's report alleges that Laundrie's parents took their son to the campsite and then possibly left without him. It's not clear what evidence there is to back up the allegation, though it's possible it won't be made public immediately given the situation.

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country drive of the United States and had documented their travels since June of 2021. Petito's contact with her family abruptly stopped in late August, and Laundrie arrived home on September 1 without Petito. Laundrie refused to help authorities when Petito was reported missing, and sometime after, went missing himself. On September 19, human remains were found in an area the couple had stayed in and were later confirmed to be Petito. Now a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie, and the FBI and Dog the Bounty Hunter are all on the search for him.

As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the friends and family of Gabby Petito in this difficult time.