Was There Honestly Brouhaha Over That Viral Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Hailey And Justin Bieber's Wedding? What She's Said

Kylie Jenner is, without a doubt, one of the most fashionable members of her famous family, showing off some wild pieces like her pink latex lingerie, showgirl dress complete with neck feathers, and who can forget that sick lion’s head brooch? Sure, some of her looks have been controversial, but did the dress she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding really cause drama? As Jenner looked back through some of her boldest outfits, she revealed what the bride and groom thought of the viral gown.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been close with the Biebers for years, with the families even spending Thanksgiving together and Justin dedicating a special song to Kendall Jenner at her milestone 30th birthday bash. So what was all the brouhaha about at Justin and Hailey’s 2018 wedding? Kylie looked back at some of her most iconic celebrity fashion moments for a Vogue piece and recalled people getting “upset” at her golden dress. She said:

This was for Hailey and Justin’s wedding. And I think people were a little upset that I went all out, but they didn’t care — I don’t think. Hailey, call me if you have an issue.

So it seems reports of drama were overblown — at least between Kylie Jenner and the Biebers. Fans seemed to think the bold, gold number would upstage the bride, but come on! Do you think Hailey Bieber was about to let anyone outshine her and her three wedding dresses?

In case you need a refresher on the gold dress in question, you can see it on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram.

It’s a head-turning look for sure, but I don’t think she was more than 20 years old when the Biebers exchanged their vows, and The Kardashians star admitted she might have thought twice about the look today, saying:

I probably wouldn’t wear this now to someone’s wedding, but I think I had the impression that people were just gonna be going all out, and I love this look.

These days Kylie Jenner is sporting little black dresses as she accompanies Timothée Chalamet to awards ceremonies, so as to not draw too much attention away from her partner of three years. She’s even been known to skip the red carpet altogether to give him the full spotlight.

However, there was that incident last summer when Kylie Jenner had fans sounding the alarm over the dress she wore to Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy. The makeup mogul showed off her stunning corset, which was a little too close to white for fans’ liking. I’d suspect that this was another case where the bride — Lauren Sánchez — was unbothered, as I’m sure Jenner wasn’t the only guest sporting a bold look for the billionaire’s big weekend.

All’s well that ends well, and despite any backlash Kylie Jenner faced over her gold dress at the Bieber wedding — which seems to be coming only from fans — she remains as close to Hailey and Justin as ever.

As we wait for an update on when The Kardashians Season 8 will hit the 2026 TV schedule, you can watch the first seven seasons of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics with your Hulu subscription.