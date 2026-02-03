What Neighbors Were Told After Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Disappeared

A scary situation continues to play out for The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, after her 84-year-old mother was reported missing Sunday. Authorities have now reportedly ruled out the possibility that Nancy Guthrie left on her own, calling her disappearance a “possible kidnapping or abduction.” Not many details of the investigation have been divulged, but one of Nancy’s neighbors has spoken out about what police told them.

Morgan Brown lives about a quarter-mile from Savannah Guthrie’s mom outside Tucson, Arizona, US Weekly reports, and he described a lot of police activity happening at Nancy’s house, which authorities are referring to as a “crime scene.” According to Brown, police have been speaking to neighbors, as he said:

[We were asked to] look at our Ring cameras to see if anything popped up out of the ordinary.

The residents near Nancy Guthrie’s home were specifically asked to look for anything between 1 and 4 a.m. February 1, as she was last seen on the night of January 31. Morgan Brown isn’t sure why investigators are focusing on those three hours, saying:

I don’t know how they know that. My Ring cameras don’t face the street, but I went through them and haven’t heard that anyone found anything.

Savannah Guthrie has not been on Today this week, as she’s confirmed to be in Arizona. It’s been reported that Nancy Guthrie has “no cognitive issues at all,” and her wandering off by herself seems to have been ruled out, as she is “very limited in her mobility,” per Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

However, the neighbor confirms it was initially considered a possibility that she had walked into the desert. Morgan Brown said:

They had a helicopter up looking for her. There are no sidewalks in our neighborhood. You just walk on the street and then there’s desert, so [they] thought she walked off into the desert or something, but she walks with a cane, so I can’t imagine why she would do that. It’s desert-y, scrubby mesquite trees and cactus and rocks everywhere.

This is undoubtedly a terrifying situation for Savannah Guthrie and her family. The longtime Today anchor asked people to “Please pray” in an emotional Instagram post, and the request was met with an outpouring of love from former Today anchor Katie Couric, Jenna Bush Hager and more. They wrote:

Sending love to you Savannah and your entire family. Holding all of you in our hearts and keeping the faith that your mom will be with you again soon. ❤️ – Katie Couric

– Katie Couric Praying, my love. Can't stop thinking of you and Nancy. ❤️ – Jenna Bush Hager

– Jenna Bush Hager Praying unceasingly for protection and comfort now and always! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 – Deborah Roberts

– Deborah Roberts Our family is praying for you and your family 🙏 – Giuliana Rancic

– Giuliana Rancic Thinking of your dear mom, and sending prayers. I’m so sorry this is happening Savannah and hope for her safe return. ♥️ – Nia Vardalos

– Nia Vardalos You have nothing but prayers in this household. I am so truly sorry that this is happening. – Josh Gad

– Josh Gad 🙏🙏all I’ve been doing is praying for your mom, you, and your family. I love you dearly – Dylan Dreyer

– Dylan Dreyer Praying NOW – Bobby Flay

The Today Show hosts are incredibly close, so I can imagine it’s hard for them to see Savannah Guthrie go through this. Our thoughts are with her and her family as we hope for Nancy Guthrie’s safe return. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the developing situation.