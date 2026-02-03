Lisa Rinna Has A Wild Traitors Theory That Throws Into Question Everything We’ve Seen

Buckle up! Lisa Rinna got on social media after the last episode of The Traitors to talk about her feelings on this season, and she dropped a wild theory that has way more implications than I think she realizes. In fact, her take on what’s going on in the game is so spicy that if she’s right, it would call into question the entire edit we’re getting and whether producers are hiding really pertinent information from the audience. That’s, of course, if she’s right.

Before I get into her theory, let me just state the obvious. There are going to be spoilers in this article. We’re going to have a frank discussion about who just went home and what might be secretly going on in the castle. So, if you’re not up to date on the season, bail out of the article and we’ll catch you tomorrow at breakfast if you’re not murdered by the traitors.

Now that we’ve all alive and eating salmon in the kitchen safely, let’s drop this absolute heater. Lisa Rinna, who was murdered in the last episode amidst a touching goodbye, said on TikTok that she thinks Colton knows Rob is a traitor, and they have a secret deal to protect each other at the roundtable and in the turret. Let me just repeat that to be clear. Lisa, who was just eliminated last episode, thinks two of the players in the game are aware of each other’s statuses and are protecting each other.

I’ll let her speak for herself…

Remember when Colton comes in and is basically trying to get me to say, ‘I’m a traitor and I’m taking you along with me?’... Rob is riding very hard for Colton. Why is that, do you think? Because maybe he and Colton have the same thing that Colton was trying to do with me. They have an understanding, and they’re going to protect each other at the roundtable…. Colton kinda gave himself away in that moment because I was like, ‘How would you know to do that unless you were doing it with someone else like Rob R?’

Now, in her defense, we do have some evidence for that. We saw Colton approach Lisa and say he knows she’s a traitor and he’ll protect her at the roundtable if she protects him inside the turret. She denied it, but we know it was a scheme he tried before. We also know Rob and Colton have been riding hard for each other throughout the game. Rob even went so far as to side with Colton against Lisa, his fellow traitor, because he felt like it was more important to his game to protect Colton. There’s enough there to make a person give some Carolyn Wiger-like side eyes.

The implication of that theory, however, is significantly bigger than just an alliance between two people. The editors showed us that conversation between Lisa and Colton because it’s extremely necessary to understand what’s happening in the game and why people are behaving in certain ways. If they didn’t show us a similar conversation between Rob and Colton, it would mean they aren’t giving us enough information to actually understand what’s going on in the castle. I guess it’s possible they could retroactively give us that conversation as a big reveal later, but it would still feel like a really manipulative edit that undermines the trust we’re supposed to have in the show as an audience.

Hardcore reality television fans (and former players) love arguing about the edit. Casuals tend to just trust whatever they’re seeing, but the diehard obsessives love reading interviews and trying to figure out what producers aren’t showing us. I get it. We’re only getting one version of the truth on television, and there are a lot of key sideplots that we’re missing out on. But there’s a difference between showing things a little out of sequence and omitting subplots versus not showing really key moments that would dramatically alter how we’re viewing the game as an audience.

Personally, I don’t think the editors would withhold such an important conversation from us, but you better believe I’m going to be watching Colton and Rob very closely for the rest of the season.

You can check out new episodes of The Traitors which drop on Thursday. The reality competition is the biggest breakout hit in the space in a long time, and I cannot wait to see the gameplay and scheming continue to evolve, at least as long as it comes through in the editing.