Guillermo Del Toro On The Reason He Knew Jacob Elordi Was 'The Guy' To Play Frankenstein (And It Wasn't His 6'5" Height)
Guillermo Del Toro lucked out with Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic Frankenstein is already one of the best interpretations of what’s called the first science fiction novel. The movie has received an Oscar nomination this year for Best Picture, and Jacob Elordi has a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as the creature. Del Toro clearly chose the right actor for that part, and he says he knew he had as soon as he saw the actor in the make up.
Jacob Elordi certainly looks the part in Frankenstein, available with a Netflix subscription. He’s a big guy at 6’ 5”, and the filming of the movie makes him look even bigger, but that’s not why he was right to play the Creature. In a recent Frankensein Q&A attended by SFX Magazine, Guillermo del Toro spoke about Elordi’s performance. Though he indicated it may not have been as much of a performance as we thought, as Elordi’s portrayal was quite “real” in the eyes of his director. Del Toro explained…
If Elordi was the right one for the role that means quite a bit, considering he wasn't originally going to play the part. Elordi took over the role from Andrew Garfield after the Spider-Man star had scheduling conflicts.
Del Toro is certainly right that Jacob Elordi, like most professional actors, has something of a reputation. People judge him by the way he looks, whether or not that’s accurate to the person that he is. Elordi himself seemingly felt that the disconnect between the appearance and the reality of the Creature wasn’t that different from the way he felt about himself. The physical transformation into the “monster” gave him the ability to embody that.
Elordi also put a lot of work in to get his performance ready for the screen. Del Toro says the actor was working for weeks before filming began, and that he used the process of being in a makeup chair for 10 hours a day to mentally prepare. The filmmaker continued...
The work certainly appears worth it, considering he now has an Oscar nomination under his belt for the performance. The Best Supporting Actor category is stacked with talent, so it won’t be easy to win, but it’s a safe bet that everybody will see Jacob Elordi a little differently now, no matter how it goes.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.