What Celebs Are Saying After Kelly Clarkson Quit Her Talk Show

The TV talk show landscape has been in flux for a while, with The Late Show canceled and set to end in May, leaving just ABC and NBC with late night fare (for now). Daytime television is also facing something of an exodus, as this week cemented endgame plans for The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is officially done after seven seasons, following nearly a year’s worth of rumors about behind-the-scenes issues. To be expected, the host’s announcement was met with a wave of support and love from her celebs and other followers.

Despite all the rumored writing on the wall, the reports were being treated as just that up until just recently, as an insider claimed a week prior that NBC would be making the call about the show’s future, following a new set of rumors that pointed to the show’s budget being unsustainable for the long haul. Clarkson’s message itself doesn’t address any of that, and instead points to her being able to spend more time with her children, which obviously makes sense given how her ex Brandon Blackstock’s death lead to postponed shows in 2025.

Given how much Clarkson’s been through in the past year, the comment section of her post is filled with sympathy, love and acceptance. Sure, there’s more than a little disappointment in general, since she IS one of the most positive-minded and welcoming hosts on TV. But the comments mostly look like these:

KERRY WASHINGTON ( Wake Up Dead Man ): You’re amazing Kelly! Sending you so much love and gratitude.

JULIA MICHAELS (Singer/Songwriter): Love youuuuuuuuu will miss hearing your voice pop up on my feed all the time ❤️❤️

ANGELA KINSEY ( Office Ladies ): ❤️

CARNIE WILSON (Musician): We love you ... I'm hoping for one more appearance with you sweetie... I'm so lucky to have baked with you, sing with you, talk with you!!! You're the best!!!! ❤️

FORTUNE FEIMSTER (Stand-Up Comedian): You have been an amazing host. I was honored to have gotten to be on the show. Ten times. But who’s counting. Here’s to your next chapter!

As seen above, Clarkson's post got love from a variety of different entertainers. Movie stars. love Kelly. TV stars love Kelly. Singers love Kelly. Comedians and chefs love Kelly. If only this kind of love was enough to ward away all of life's stresses, I'd find a way to bottle Instagram comments.

Oh, did I mention chefs without actually dropping comments from anyone? Well how about ones from Top Chef, The Chew and Worst Cooks vet Carla Hall and James Beard Award-winning TikTok forager Alexis Nicole? Or maybe Snooki?

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN ( Zootopia 2 ): I hope I get to visit with you before your show ends! I loved watching you as a host! 🩷 I know I'll love seeing whatever you choose to do next! You've never missed!

ALEXIS NICOLE (TikTok Chef: Kelly, you’ve been such a joy to watch! You’ve gifted us countless amazing kellyoke covers! Being on your show is one of the coolest things I’ve been lucky enough to do 🥹 can’t wait to tune in for one more epic season!!

CARLA HALL (Celeb Chef): You will be missed, but I'm also excited to see what's next. We'll all be watching!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️

RANDY RAINBOW (Comedian, Singer): ❤️❤️❤️❤️

SNOOKI (Jersey Shore): Queen

Judging by all the comments, one can possibly assume that the back half of The Kelly Clarkson Show's final season will feature roughly 100,000 celebs, since everyone wants to take part before it's all said and done. Well, maybe not everyone, but enough. I'd throw my hat in that ring, too. Get me on the show, Kelly!

But viewers will probably see any of the following talents on there instead of yours truly, for better or worse. (Definitely not worse.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JENNA DEWAN ( The Rookie ): You are amazing ❤️❤️❤️

NICO SANTOS (The Z-Suite): You’re an incredible host and we will miss your presence! Thanks for having me on the show! You and your crew were so welcoming and warm. Looking forward to your next chapter ❤️❤️❤️

JESS HILARIOUS (Stand-Up Comedian): Nooooooo I was waiting my turn 😢I love your show KC ❤️

D-NICE (DJ, Producer): It was an honor to be on your show. Thank you for the memories. Forever grateful.

OLIVIA MUNN (Your Friends and Neighbors): ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

For all the sour feelings, it's not like The Kelly Clarkson Show is actually done yet. The currently in-production seventh season will be the last one, but episodes are expected to continue filming and airing into Fall 2026, so at least another seven or eight months, barring any additional setbacks.

Will another superstar celeb take her place, or will that time slot inevitably get filled by cheaper local fare? Will Clarkson return to The Voice's next open slot? Will she relese a box set of Kellyoke covers? Hopefully "yes" to three of those, and not to much to the cheap local content.