Do NFL Players Want Bad Bunny To Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show? The Numbers Are Surprising

As Super Bowl LX approaches, the public seems to be talking about much more than the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Something that’s also been a major topic of discussion is the halftime show, which is set to be headlined by Bad Bunny. While some have expressed enthusiasm over the fact that the Puerto Rican artist is performing, others aren’t as pleased. NFL players have since been asked for their thoughts on the decision to hire BB, and the stats are quite surprising.

Players recently took part in a poll centered around their feelings on Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Ocasio – performing at the Super Bowl. The poll was conducted by The Athletic, which found that about 58.6% of players approved of Ocasio’s selection, while 41.4% weren’t necessarily in favor. When it comes to this relatively split result, it should be mentioned that many of those who weren’t in favor mainly cited a general lack of unfamiliarity with the “Solo de Mí” performer as their reason for being unsure of the choice. Still, that latter figure is certainly higher than I would've imagined.

A few (unnamed) players also shared some comments on the situation. One NFC special teams member said, “I love the culture behind it,” seemingly referring to Ocasio’s Puerto Rican roots. An NFC defensive player spoke, admitting that he wasn’t the biggest fan of the artist’s music due to the language barrier, but he also added what he believed to be a positive effect of the hiring:

I’ve heard his music obviously, but I don’t speak Spanish so I’m not a big fan. But I do think it’s cool to have him, because America is based on diversity. America was built on immigration. So I feel like having him just furthers that American dream. I like it. I like the choice.

On the other side of the equation, an NFC offensive player told The Athletic they “do not like” the decision to have Bad Bunny perform and that they’d prefer “anyone who’s synonymous with football and football culture.” A different NFC offensive player also added the following sentiment:

I don’t even know who Bad Bunny is. I always think it should be an American. I think they’re trying too hard with this international stuff.

To be clear, the Grammy winner is indeed an American citizen, as Puerto Rico is part of the United States. However, Ocasio’s origins remain a heavily debated topic, and politicians have since weighed in. U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the decision to have Bunny (who he said he’d never heard of) perform at the show, calling it “crazy.” Another politician, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, recently blasted the choice as well, saying that the Super Bowl had become too “woke.”

Amid all the backlash, there have been those who’ve supported Bad Bunny as the pick for the Super Bowl halftime show. Jennifer Lopez was questioned about the situation and questioned the pushback due to Bunny’s status as “one of the top artists in the world right now.” Ocasio’s friend and Happy Gilmore 2 co-star, Adam Sandler, also showed love to him after his Super Bowl selection.

Fans previously launched a petition to have Bad Bunny replaced by country singer George Strait, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been firmly standing by the decision to hire him. With that, regardless of how players or the members of the general public may feel, BB is set to take the stage at Levi’s Stadium. Those who want to tune in should know Super Bowl LX airs this Sunday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.