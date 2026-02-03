Is Andy Cohen Ready To Put Aside His Years-Long Beef With Madonna? Here’s What He Said
Give peace a chance in the clubhouse!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Bravo is responsible for some of the best reality shows on the air, as well as the late-night companion series Watch What Happens Live!, hosted by producer Andy Cohen. New episodes air every week on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), and there's a big guest fans want to see appear: Madonna. But in order to do that, will Andy Cohen find a way to squash the beef with the Queen of Pop?
While Madonna's feud with Cher is still going strong, the same can also be said for her relationship with Cohen. She even called him out mid-performance during The Celebration Tour. During a conversation with EW, Andy was asked if he'd like to see Madge bury the hatchet and come on WWHL. He responded with:
While there's currently no indication that Madonna is ready to end the feud, it sounds like Cohen is hopeful it'll happen. Watch What Happens Live! was recently renewed for two more seasons, so that gives some time. Maybe she just needs the right project to inspire her to appear on the late night talk series. Fingers crossed.
So what exactly is the root of the issue between Madonna and Andy Cohen? Rather than being an interpersonal issue, it seems to mainly be about how guests on WWHL have spoken negatively about the singer over the years. The tension has been steadily building until he attended her tour, and called him a "troublemaking queen" in front of the entire audience.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Watch What Happens Live! is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Indeed, there are a number of guests who notably picked apart Madonna as both an actress and vocalist over the years. One prime example would be Broadway's Patti Lupone who criticized her work on the movie musical Evita, saying on Watch What Happens Live!:
She didn't exactly mince her words there. Many believe that Madonna's problems with Andy are related to him not defending her opposite the various WWHL guests who have spoken negatively about the pop icon.
As for Andy Cohen himself, he's a self-proclaimed "life-long Madonna fan". And really, who isn't? We'll just have to wait and see if the two celebs are able to find common ground, and if she finally joins the fun of WWHL.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
New episodes of Watch What Happens Live! air on Bravo and streaming the next day on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.