‘Giggling’: Chappell Roan Responds To Backlash Over Her Grammys Dress

Chappell Roan is no stranger to a fashion moment that gets the world talking. Her looks are often inspired by drag , horror movies, burlesque and more, and she loves a daring fashion moment. So, it’s no surprise that as the Grammys aired on the 2026 TV schedule , her sheer outfit went viral. However, it faced backlash, too, and now the “Pink Pony Club” singer is responding.

As many sheer looks often do, Chappell Roan’s Grammy outfit caused a stir online. As you can see in the image below, her custom Mugler gown , which the brand described as a “deep red garnet draped piercing georgette négligée dress,” is very see-through. Along with that, there’s essentially no top to the dress, as the bottom half of it is staying up via nipple piercings.

(Image credit: Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Almost immediately, the look went viral. It caused a whole mix of reactions, too. While many responded positively, others did not like it at all, with Fox News ’ Raymond Arroyo calling it an “unfortunate fashion choice.”

Now, “The Giver” singer has responded. Taking to Instagram to post about her outfit, she wrote:

Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me [Grammys] and those who voted for me!!

The singer’s fans also had this mentality about her look. While some criticized how revealing it was, others applauded her confidence and the creativity of the outfit. It certainly is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and there’s no denying how unique it was.

Down in the comments of her post, fans made those points clear too, commenting things like:

Absolutely iconique 💅🏼✨ -flowerfaerielottie

By far my fav, wowe wow 😍😍😍 -_jaderbug_

It’s giving icon I can’t hear anything else anyone is saying 🤷🏽‍♀️😍 -theladyyacee

this is so so so good -kittycoen

THANK GOD!!! SOMEONE WHO DOESN’T TAKE EVERYTHING SO SERIOUSLY!!! -zzzeenonnn

This situation is reminiscent of the outcry that happened when Florence Pugh wore that sheer pink gown . While a lot of folks applauded it, it also came with severe backlash. It also reminds me of the complaints Sabrina Carpenter received for her lingerie-clad BRITs performance . Speaking of the “Espresso” singer’s performance, she had a cheeky response to the haters, much like Chappell Roan did here.

Overall, this look fits right in with the striking and fearless looks the “HOT TO GO!” singer has become known for. From wearing outfits with 1500s vibes to sheer looks that tap into a gothic aesthetic (like her 2024 VMAs fit ) to literally dressing like the Statue of Liberty, Chappell Roan knows how to keep people on their toes.

So, all in all, her response to people’s feelings about her look is fitting. It also implies that she’ll keep doing what she’s doing, dressing in ways that leave people in shock and awe, and pushing the boundaries of fashion while having a great time doing it.