9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein And Rafael Silva On What Comes Next After Tarlos’ Wedding And Those Finale Deaths

9-1-1: Lone Star fans finally got to witness the highly anticipated wedding between T.K. and Carlos in the Fox drama’s Season 4 finale. Nothing comes easy for the fan-favorite couple, though, and the merriment surrounding the nuptials was diminished slightly by the murder of Carlos’ father days earlier. Following the ceremony, T.K.’s uncle also passed away, ending his own life amidst a battle with Huntington’s disease . These are issues the newlyweds are going to continue to deal with when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for Season 5, and Tarlos actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva spoke about what’s next for their characters.

While we witnessed the terrible effect Carlos’ grief had on him following the shooting of his father Gabriel (Benito Martinez), we did not see T.K. learn about his uncle’s passing, in which Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) enlisted the help of his brother Owen (Rob Lowe) to help him end his life. Ronen Rubinstein told EW he hopes we’ll get to see that conversation between Owen and T.K.:

I really hope they start next season on the next day. I want to get into it. I want to see him find out from Owen, right? But when will that be? I'm not sure if he'll be completely comfortable talking about it right away, especially after his son just got married. Owen and TK have been sharing bad news for four seasons now, so maybe he wants to give him a little bit of a break. I'm very interested to see what that secret does to Owen. That's probably going to F him up pretty good.

How the Strand-Reyes family continues to handle those deaths — and particularly Owen losing another brother — was also one of the questions I had after the season finale . T.K. didn’t know Robert very well, but his reaction to Owen’s role in the death, if his dad even chooses to share that, is going to be very interesting.

Rafael Silva weighed in on his character’s state of mind as well, saying there’s no way Gabriel’s murder doesn’t change everything for Carlos going forward. He told the trade:

Carlos has changed — but how? Is he still a police officer? Has he abandoned the force, or is he in it more than ever? Is he neglecting? Is he accepting? Is he angry? Is he depressed? Is he seeing a therapist? Has he gone crazy? Has he tried to take this matter into his own hands? I'm excited to see how Carlos deals with grief.

Also at play, Ronen Rubinstein said, is how T.K. and Carlos are there for each other as husbands, and he acknowledged that his character is going to be afraid of what might happen to Carlos.

Hopefully it won’t all be grief and trauma, though, because they’re officially married now, and if any couple is deserving of some newlywed bliss, it’s Tarlos. That’s a big thing that Rafael Silva said he’s also looking forward to in Season 5, saying:

But I'm also excited to see who Carlos is as a husband. I'm also excited to see if TK knocks on Carlos' door and is like, ‘Hey, you ready to have a kid yet? Can we talk about this?’