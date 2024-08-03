‘They Were Truly Like Mini-Movies’: Ahead Of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Latest (And Possibly Final) Season, Rob Lowe Gets Real About The Show’s Legacy

While 9-1-1 has thrived on ABC after being canceled by Fox, spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star stayed on latter network after earning a Season 5 renewal. However, after the Rob Lowe-led drama's latest season was delayed due to the strikes, rumors began to suggest that Lone Star could very well be ending. An official announcement has yet to be made on that front. Now, ahead of Season 5's premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, Lowe is reflecting on the show’s legacy.

Despite being a 9-1-1 spinoff, Lone Star has become very self-contained and has cultivated a devoted fanbase since its launch in 2020. Once it was revealed that the series would not be returning midseason 2024, along with almost every other scripted series after the strikes, the optics weren't looking good for the procedural's future. The fact that Season 5 would only have 12 episodes also didn't seem to bode well for what may come. Amid the uncertainty that continues to surround the series, Rob Lowe spoke to Variety about the potential end of the journey and what his favorite aspect of the experience has been:

We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did. We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great. We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week.

Regardless of the series' fate, it sounds like the Unstable actor is grateful to have had the show in his life. Lone Star has had some incredible first responder-centric, and those definitely could not have been possible without the hardworking cast and crew. The lead actor also makes a great point in that the installments were similar to "mini-movies," given the high quality they possess. As a fan, I'm excited to see how Season 5 turns out and ultimately ups the ante when it comes to cinematic storytelling.

It’s honestly hard to tell if 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 6, but I'd wager that Fox likely won’t make a decision until the latest episodes have premiered. The series is set to finally premiere in September, but without one main cast member. Sierra McClain exited the drama after four seasons playing dispatcher Grace Ryder. It's honestly weird to think that McClain won't be present this time around, and the fact that this could be the drama series' last hurrah makes her absence even sadder.

As for what to look forward to in Lone Star’s potentially last season, cast members Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva previously teased T.K. and Carlos’ married era after the two suffered family deaths. Also, Deadline reported that Jackson Pace has been upped to series regular as Judd’s son Wyatt, which will make for more interesting stories that are akin to "mini-movies." While there's still more that has to be added to the show's lore, it's fair to say that it's already carved out a nice space for itself within the history of TV procedurals. I'm disappointed that there may only be 12 episodes left but, like Rob Lowe, I'm pleased with what the series has managed to accomplish during its run.

It might still be a while until Fox makes a decision on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 6, and I remain hopeful that there will be good news. In the meantime, though, fans can watch the Season 5 premiere on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Those with a Hulu subscription can also stream the first four seasons now in preparation.