90 Day Fiance: We All Know Biniyam And Ariela's Latest Shocker Will Go One Of Two Ways

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Proceed With Caution.” Read at your own risk.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest installment showed Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre at odds once again after the couple received some concerning news about their son Avi . A doctor diagnosed Avi with a hernia, and as a result, it was recommended surgery be performed as soon as possible to prevent further problems. Ariela wanted to take Avi out of Ethiopia to have his surgery in the U.S., but Biniyam had his reservations. Then, a preview for what's coming later this season showed Ariela telling Biniyam off and threatening to never return to Ethiopia because of his actions. Fans may be concerned, but considering this kind of drama isn't new for them, I think we all know this'll end in one of two ways.

The first scenario supposes this was a misleading tease from the editing team, and that whatever Ariela Weinberg is upset about is not quite as dramatic as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers may have been groomed to think. Who hasn't uttered something wildly hyperbolic in the midst of an argument? Of course, it’s hard not to think it’s somewhat serious when Ariela told Biniyam Shibre he “spent the past two months destroying his family.” Combine that with the vague accusation regarding infidelity , and the implication that Biniyam was not the most perfect spouse after Ariele left with Avi for the U.S., it's not such a good look for him.

Despite all that, we’ve watched Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre blow up on each other in some big ways in the past, and they eventually move past each problem seemingly without permanent repercussions. Also, it’s not uncommon for 90 Day Fiancé couples to accuse each other of infidelity on camera for no reason, especially when separated by different countries. We’ve known Ariela had issues with Biniyam staying out too late with friends, so perhaps this latest accusation stemmed from him partying a bit too often when he could have been checking in on his family.

The second scenario factors in that whatever Biniyam Shibre did actually is pretty bad, but still not SO bad that Ariela Weinberg will completely break off her relationship with him. We already know that Biniyam has been in the United States for a while now during the time period after this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, though it’s not entirely clear what the deal is there. A fan spotted the pair in New Jersey at the end of September, at which point Ariela reportedly said they were “just visiting.”

This isn’t the only time they have been spotted in America as of late, either. Biniyam Shibre participated in an MMA fight in New York back in August, with Ariela there to support him. Basically, it would seem that whatever went down between the couple that was alluded to in this episode has been settled, and they may even be living in America together, at least for the time being. It’s even possible that whatever Biniyam supposedly did is what led him to leave Ethiopia himself, perhaps as a way to prove his commitment, but we can only speculate until we learn the details behind that tense scene set to air later in Season 3.