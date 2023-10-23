90 Day Fiancé: The One Thing About Ashley And Manuel's Relationship That I Find So Refreshing Compared To Other Couples

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "To Celebrate the Union." Read at your own risk!

I'll admit I was a bit rough on Ashley Michelle and Manuel's relationship when 90 Day Fiancé started Season 10 off, as they seemingly had a lot of big red flags and issues you wouldn't expect from two people expecting to marry within a 90-day stretch. While I do think those warning signs are still present and accounted for, I did realize there's one purely positive aspect going in their favor that stands out in this franchise, especially in regards to couples' communication. Namely, the English-speaking Ashley is also quite fluent in Spanish, which has already done wonders for their time together.

Those unfamiliar with this franchise might scratch their heads at the idea of any couple whose members don't fully speak the same language, but all the familiar viewers out there can speak to it happening far more in this series than expected. Here's what I love about Ashley flipping the script with her grasp of Spanish and how it's already changing how I feel about her and Manuel down the stretch.

Ashley Is Fluent In Spanish, And Can Effectively Communicate With Manuel

Manuel is new to life in the United States and has a lot of questions. He's wondering why the dog is allowed to sleep on the bed, as well as why supermarkets here sell non-meat products that look very much like their meaty counterparts. These are common enough questions that, under normal circumstances, wouldn't be too hard to explain if both people are speaking the same language. So when Manuel asked about it, Ashley was able to talk it out in his native tongue, and it wasn't such a big deal.

Revisit past failed couples like Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg — past seasons of the flagship and its spinoffs available to stream with a Max subscription — and you'll see how simple conversations quickly spiral out of control without either party having a firm grasp of how to properly communicate their thoughts. I think back to their serious conversation about saving money, not long after Deavan realized Jihoon didn't have enough money for the home they wanted in South Korea. Jihoon used a universal translator to try and explain he'd do a better job spending, but it instead said he'd waste money again if given the chance.

Lots of problems can spring up when you don't know your spouse's language and use devices to communicate, particularly when it comes to idioms and turns of phrase that aren't so universal from country to country. It's so good for Ashley and Manuel that they don't have to worry about that, at least as much as other couples in this franchise.

Will Effective Communication Lead Ashley And Manuel To Marriage?

Effective communication is the key to any relationship, but as I mentioned earlier, this 90 Day Fiancé couple has a lot of hurdles to cross. With that being said, Ashley And Manuel were seen at the Season 10 celebration party TLC hosted amongst other franchise vets. Take a look at the back of their heads in the first picture below (via 90DayTheMelanatedWay):

If Manuel was in the United States in late September, well after filming for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 had concluded, I wouldn't feel unsafe presuming that they are now permanently bonded through marriage. There are other possible explanations for them both being in the U.S., of course, so I guess we won't know anything for sure until more clues pop up online or we see what happens when watching the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in weekly for more episodes of this landmark season, and get ready as more drama starts to spring up for the couples involved.